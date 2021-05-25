Free youth baseball camp coming to Redmond this summer, but spots going fast

Sports

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) — Attention all local baseball players in 3rd through 12th

grade … a free baseball camp is coming to Redmond this summer! SunWest Baseball is hosting the Deschutes Baseball Academy, taking place July 13th-15th.

This day camp will run for three days from 9 am until 4 pm at Redmond High School and will

focus on fundamentals, mechanics and game situations and culminates each day with training

games. All campers will receive a daily lunch and a camp t-shirt.

Deschutes Baseball Academy includes an incredible coaching staff, all volunteering their time to be there for the love of baseball and to provide opportunities for all players to get involved with

the sport. Coaches set to be at camp include former MLB all-stars Richie Sexson and Marshall

Looney, Darrell Cecilliani — former Madras stand-out drafted by the Mets, plus current and

former collegiate level coaches with representation from almost every area high school

coaching and athletic program staff. More coaches are being added to the staff weekly.

Deschutes Baseball Academy will be a three day experience that local youth will not want to

miss!

Deschutes Baseball Academy is hosted by SunWest Baseball, a Redmond-based non-profit

travel ball organization that provides opportunities for local baseball players to get involved with travel leagues and experience quality baseball that supports the whole player.

This camp is sponsored by local businesses including, The Loft in Bend, Pahlisch Homes and

The IT Guyz and is continuing to accept donations to cover camp expenses. To donate contact

Drea Gibson at drea.gibson@sunwestbaseball.com

“Deschutes Baseball Academy is about providing an opportunity for all kids to experience this

great game for free,” says Marc Horner, president of SunWest Baseball and director of the

camp. “Coaches are excited to give their time to work with kids this summer. We hope this camp grows each year and local kids get the chance to get out and play.”

The camp already has 200+ players registered.

For details and/or to register:

Visit www.sunwestbaseball.com and click on the Deschutes Baseball Academy link.

Space is limited to the first 300 registered players due to COVID safety measures!

Registration Required by June 1st.