Bend Senior HS basketball team manager brings energy, smiles to the sidelines

Senior Cameron Walker, who took the reins as team manager this season, was born with Down syndrome

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Senior High School boys basketball team is all about enthusiasm and energy. It's something Head Coach Aaron Johnson preaches every day. No one brings more enthusiasm and energy than one team member in particular. He hasn't played in a game yet, but you cannot miss him on the sidelines.

Cameron Walker is the team manager. The 18-year-old senior just graduated from Bend Senior High.

"Our bench gets worn quite a bit, and he is the most excited of the bunch," Johnson told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday. "Even if I'm not aware of what's going on, which I am, if I see Cameron up, I know something good has happened."

Cameron was born with Down syndrome. He's always loved the game of basketball. He grew up playing Unified Sports in the area, which is a program of Special Olympics Oregon. Each team combines equal numbers of Special Olympic athletes and athletes without intellectual disabilities.

With no Unified Sports this year because of the pandemic, Cameron and his family approached Johnson about trying out for the team, and being involved in training during the offseason.

Cameron went through the tryout process like every other athete. After that, Johnson decided to keep Cameron as the manager. Cameron is in charge of logistics, such as putting balls away and organizing gear.

Even though it's not one of his roles, Cameron is always bringing energy and smiles to the sidelines.

