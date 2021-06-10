‘Best of Both’ bike race returns to Bend after year off

Sports

Dubbed most unique endurance bike race in North America

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Best of Both bike race is back on in Bend this month, after taking a year off because of the pandemic. The mixed-terrain, 90-mile course is commonly referred to as the most unique endurance bike race in North America.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be speaking Thursday to the race creator Dominic Phipps, as well as a past competitor, at the location of this year's course. Catch his full report on First at 10 on Fox.

Meanwhile, here are the details Phipps sent to NewsChannel 21 late Thursday morning:

We are bringing the Best of Both bike race back for 2021 over the weekend of June 19th and 20th. The event is highly is a highly unique mixed-surface race - riders navigate gravel, dual-track forestry roads, paved roads, and single track mountain bike trails within one course. We offer options for riders to switch from one bike to another between the different terrain (Edison Butte is the transition point), we also offer a Single Steed” category for those who sit to attempt the entire course on one bike, and team relays for those who wish to team up with friends and do sections of the course each.

We stage from Seventh Mountain Resort and the course showcases some of the most beautiful terrain in the area. The road section orbits Mount Bachelor and the off road sections are remote and not regularly used.

As I am sure you know, the event landscape has been a moving target, and we have rolled with the ups and downs to stage the event. We have a good portion of people coming from out of town and national and local sponsors engaged. The event is accessible and inclusive to all - we event have some local juniors racing the entire course this year. Bike maintenance and technical support comes from Julia Sparks - a female bike technician from Bend and MTB training training at SM with Grit Clinics.

We have two high profile elite racers - Amity Rockwell (winner of the Dirty Kanza 200 mile gravel race in 2019) and Kathy Pruit (ex-World Champion MTB racer) signed up to race.