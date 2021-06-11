Brisbane set to host 2032 Olympics after IOC endorsement

Sports

Brisbane, Australia is set to host the 2032 Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) endorsed its unopposed bid for the future Games.

“This unanimous decision by the Executive Board is a credit to the years of work carried out by Brisbane 2032, the Australian Olympic Committee, and their partners, to test every aspect of the project,” the IOC said in a statement Thursday.

Speaking in Geneva, Switzerland, IOC President Thomas Bach said Brisbane’s track record in hosting large sporting competitions and broad political and public support for the event made the city’s bid “irresistible.”

“The future of the Games is bright,” Bach said.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

Earlier this year, Brisbane was invited to propose its bid to a “targeted dialogue” run by the Future Host Commission of the IOC, a process designed to avoid the perceptions of graft that plagued the 2016 and 2020 bidding processes.

The 2032 decision will be handed down by a committee of 100 IOC delegates on July 21, two days ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

Australia has hosted the Olympic games twice previously, Melbourne 1956 and Sydney 2000.