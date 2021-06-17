Kennedy Swann first woman to win Pelzer Golf Oregon Open, held at Black Butte Ranch

Sports

BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Amateur Kennedy Swann of Tokatee Golf Club (McKenzie Bridge, OR) won the Pelzer Oregon Open Invitational Thursday afternoon by two strokes over PGA Professional (and defending champion) Brady Sharp of Wine Valley GC (Walla Walla, WA) and Mason Koch of Fairwood G&CC (Renton, WA).

"Had so much fun this week at the Oregon Open," Swann said on Instagram. "It's so cool to be the first female ever to win it, shooting -11 for three days."

The tournament at Black Butte Ranch consists of 48 teams competing in a 36 hole best 2 of 4 net team competition, Pro-Am Four-Ball, as well as a 54-hole individual competition.

Winning the Team Competition (Best 2 of 4) was the team lead by PGA Professional David Phay of Whidbey Golf Club (Oak Harbor, WA), PGA Professional David Castleberry and amateur Matt Kline of Harbour Pointe GC (Mukilteo, WA) and amateur Doug Pierce. They fired an impressive 34 under par. They won by three strokes over PGA Professional Tom Baker of Black Butte Ranch, PGA Professional Trey Harbick of Eugene CC (Eugene, OR) with amateurs Caleb Taskinen of Black Butte Ranch and Kennedy Swann.

Winning the Four-Ball Team Competition was PGA Professional David Phay and amateur Doug Pierce with a two day total of 19 under par. PGA Professional Darren Black of Rainier G&CC (Seattle, WA) and amateur Andrew Von Lossow of Indian Canyon GC (Spokane, WA) finished second one stroke back.

The Pacific Northwest PGA is proud welcome Pelzer Golf as our title sponsor along with a supporting field of sponsors including Legendary Headwear, Sun Mountain, Sketchers, CMC and Club Car.

Schedule of Play:

The Oregon Open is a 54-hole individual competition, that concludes tomorrow with tee times from 7:30 am - 11:30 am off the first tee. Additionally, there was a 36 hole (best 2 of 4 net) Pro-Am team competition and pro-am four-ball. Results will be emailed nightly at around 8:30 pm. Tee times and results are available at https://2021secoregonopen.golfgenius.com

Black Butte Ranch – Glaze Meadow:

Glaze Meadow was originally designed by Gene (Bunny) Mason in 1978, with an extensive restoration completed in 2012. Famous architect John Fought was hired to redesign the course. After the redesign, the course received the honor of “Best National remodel in America for 2012” By Golf Inc. Magazine. Featuring slightly elevated greens, square tee boxes and deep grass-faced bunkers, the new Glaze Meadow reflects the spirit of classic golf course design in a true mountain setting.

History of the Championship:

Years back, when sheep mowed the fairways at Waverley CC, George Smith, a Scot from Oakland, CA won the Oregon Open’s inaugural championship including a course record 74. Little did he know that some of golf’s most prestigious names were to follow in his footsteps such as Tommy Armour, Horton Smith, Chuck Congdon, Bob Duden, Bill Eggers, Jerry Mowlds, Pat Fitzsimons, Rick Acton, Peter Jacobsen, Jeff Coston, and Mike Davis. And only three men have won the title three or more times: Bill Porter (3), Rick Acton (4), and Bob Duden (8). The tournament scoring record is held by Brian Nosler at 198, set in 2009 at Brasada Ranch.

The Section:

The Pacific Northwest Section includes 1,100 PGA members and associates in Washington, Oregon, Northern Idaho, Western Montana, and Alaska. The Oregon Open Invitational is one of six major championships conducted by the Section.