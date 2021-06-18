Bend grandparents attend nearly every Summit HS girls basketball game for eight years

Sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the past eight years, Stan and Darling Shoults have been to every single Summit High girls basketball home game -- and most of their road contests, too.

They were honored at Thursday night's season-ending game while watching the last game played by their graduating granddaughter, Whitney.

Stan and Darling both graduated from Bend High, where Stan also played basketball.

They cheered on the sidelines for their daughters, who attended Mountain View High School, and have spent the past eight years supporting their granddaughters at Summit High.

Noah Chast will have more on the Shoults' long-time support of girls basketball in Bend, and what they mean to the current Storm team members, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.