Blue River’s Kennedy Swann is first female Oregon Open Invitational champion

Sports

(Update: Adding video, comment from PNW PGA Director, Kennedy Swann)

Ole Miss Graduate finishes at 11-under to be first woman in 85 editions to win event

BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Blue River's Kennedy Swann can probably take your money on the golf course.

She's played in both the Augusta National and U.S. Women's Amateur.

"I played really well at the US Women's Am Last year,” Swann told NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday. “I made it to the quarterfinals, and I'm actually 'exempt back' this year."

She just capped off her college career by helping Ole Miss to the NCAA National Golf Championship last month.

But she walked away from last week's Oregon Open Invitational at Black Butte Ranch's Glaze Meadow course having done something no one has done before.

"Kennedy is the first female winner," Pacific Northwest Section PGA Tournament Director Molly Cooper said.

She said Swann is the first woman to win any of their section's events, including the previous 84 editions of the Oregon Open.

"I got a little choked up during the award ceremony," Cooper said. “I just thought this was the coolest thing ever."

Swann began the final round two strokes out of the lead, but she made a move on the first couple of holes. With birdies at one, two and then on the par-4 third, she took the aggressive line, Launching her ball straight at the green, 280 yards away and finishing just about 20 feet from the hole.

"You get under-par early in a round, you get more comfortable," she said.

Playing from tees 15 percent shorter than her male opponents, her final round 69 gave her a three-day total of 11-under and a two-stroke win.

"It really just kind of proved that we're really just as capable, if not more capable than men, sometimes," Swann said.

She may be the first, but she may not be the last.

This summer is shaping up to be a big one. She’s holding off turning professional because of her exemption into the U.S. Amateur, and she’s seeking spots into the LPGA’s Portland Classic and the U.S.’s Curtis Cup teams.