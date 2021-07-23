Bend 13-year-old climber wins national bouldering title

Sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nine climbers from the Bend Endurance Academy Team competed in the USA Climbing National Championships held in Reno, Nevada July 13-18, and one 13-year-old competitor came home with a national title.

BEA qualified nine climbers for the events, which included each of the three disciplines of competition climbing: Lead and Tope Rope, Speed, and Bouldering, the organization said in a news release Friday, which continues below:

Putting in an impressive performance for the Bend team was 13-year-old Shae McCarl, who by the end of eight rounds of competition over six days was crowned national champion in Bouldering, earned a silver medal in Lead and Tope Rope, and finished 12th in the Speed discipline.

Her results in each discipline ended up placing McCarl in second place in her age category for the combined results, which is the same format being used for climbing's Olympic debut in Tokyo this August.

“I felt prepared, both physically and mentally, going into the finals, but you never know what will happen at nationals. All of the competitors were so strong, so I felt like anyone in the finals could have won,” stated McCarl on her feelings heading into the final round of the Bouldering competition.

“It’s impressive, really impressive,” says Mike Rougeux, executive director at Bend Endurance Academy, who has now had three National Champions in climbing over the past three years. “We had so much uncertainty this season around if and when we would have events, or if the gym was open for us to train, which makes it even more special for our whole team to see one of our athletes take the top step on the podium."

The young Bend climber reflected on her winning the national title, saying, “I've been working toward this goal for a really long time, so when I realized that all of my training and sacrifice had paid off. I actually cried happy tears for the first time in my life. It was an amazing feeling that I'll never forget.”

Making the accomplishment even sweeter, McCarl went on to say, “I also remember feeling so thankful to be surrounded by my coaches and teammates who have been so supportive throughout my journey.”

The event saw upwards of 80 competitors per category coming from across the US to compete. BEA qualified nine different climbers for the event, which hasn’t been held due to COVID-19 since the Bouldering National Championships were at the Deschutes Expo Center in February of 2020.

“We honestly didn’t know what to expect in terms of how our athletes would perform on the National stage this year since every state had such different responses to the pandemic," Rougeux said. "Some teams barely had a two-month break right after Bouldering Nationals in Redmond in 2020. Other teams across the West coast definitely had more limited access to commercial gyms to train in, due to statewide closures.”

“We did our best and pivoted to more climbing outdoors and spent more time out at Smith (Rock), and then just kept plugging along at getting into Bend Rock Gym to train whenever we could.” says Rougeux.

