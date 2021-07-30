FootZone announces slate of fall training groups

Sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- FootZone is excited to announce a full slate of fall training groups, including the half marathon, 10K and 5K distances.

Our Half Marathon Training Group is a 12 week program starting 8/14/21, coached by Gene Yasuda. Our 8 week 10K group is led by Jayne Rodosevich commencing on September 18th and IntroRUN 5K (8 wk) Training Group begins on 10/9/21, coached by Michelle Poirot.

All groups welcome a variety of paces and levels of experience. Folks new to running will feel welcome in our IntroRUN 5K group, geared toward beginners.

Participants in all training groups receive: race distance specific training plan, bi-weekly meet-ups, dedicated coach/mentors, training group hat, discount for specified race, individualized instruction in a group format, and expert clinics on topics such as running form, nutrition, hydration, injury prevention, gear, and more. Perhaps most importantly, participants garner the support and accountability of training with other aspiring runners.

All sessions meet Saturdays at 8am and Wednesdays at 6pm at FootZone unless otherwise specified.

Registration and details online: https://www.footzonebend.com/training-groups

Questions? Email Col at col@footzonebend.com or call 541-317-3568.

About FootZone: FootZone is Central Oregon’s only locally owned and independent running and walking store. Since 1995, FootZone has been the hub of the local running community, hosting clinics, training groups, weekly runs, and a number of charitable events each year, in addition to sponsoring local races. FootZone is a full service running and walking store in downtown Bend. To learn more about FootZone, please visit www.footzonebend.com.