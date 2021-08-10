C.O. golf courses making adjustments in water use amid severe drought

Sports

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — For anyone who needs water (and who doesn't?), this summer has been especially difficult across much of the West -- and golf courses have been no exception.

While fairways and greens are still green, Rob Malone, general manager of Juniper Golf Course in Redmond, told NewsChannel 21 they have let other parts of the course go dry.

Juniper, Deschutes County’s only municipal golf course, gets its water from a well owned by the city of Redmond.

He said the course has advanced irrigation systems that help use water in the most efficient manner possible.

