Bend, Mtn. View HS football teams’ pre-season practice affected by COVID-19 cases

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After being shut down due to "more than one case" of COVID-19, both the Bend and Mountain View High School football teams are allowed to resume limited team activities, a Bend-La Pine Schools spokesperson confirmed to NewsChannel 21.

The spokesperson said, "Athletes who are fully vaccinated and NOT symptomatic can resume in-person practice. Any non-vaccinated players/coaches will be quarantined."

Mountain View Head Coach Brian Crum said he did not want vaccination to divide his team, so all of his team's activities will be optional until August 24, which was the day the programs were initially shut down until.

Crum added that the reversal of the shutdown was made in consultation with the Deschutes County health department.