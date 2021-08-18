Bend-area high school football teams face rising concerns heading into fall season

Sports

Not just COVID outbreak, but now a shortage of team bus drivers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The problems are piling up for the athletics programs for Bend-area high schools, specifically for their football teams. After a reported COVID-19 outbreak in the Bend and Mountain View football programs earlier this week, NewsChannel 21 learned of some other concerns coaches and athletic directors share heading into the season.

On Monday, a Bend-La Pine Schools spokesperson told NewsChannel 21 there was "more than one case" of COVID-19 in the Bend and Mountain View High School football programs. After being briefly shut down, district Athletic Director Dave Williams confirmed fully vaccinated players and coaches from both teams can resume optional practice with proof of vaccination.

For Bend High School, that means only 25 of about 70 players in the program can practice right now, according to Lowell Norby, the school's athletic director.

"We basically have the numbers of a 2A or a 3A school right now," he told NewsChannel 21.

The Oregon School Activities Association requires nine days of practice prior to first competition. That means the Lava Bears had to cancel their first JV game of the season, as well as their jamboree for all three levels of the program, which were both scheduled for the end of next week.

The first home games for both Bend and Mountain View are "still a go" for Sept. 3, but because of limited practices and canceled tune-ups, coaches and athletic directors have other player safety concerns that go beyond the scope of the pandemic itself.

"We experienced a lot of injuries last year," Norby said. "There's potential for that to happen again."

Playing the games is one thing. Getting to and from the games is a whole other issue in itself, according to Williams.

"The district is having a tough time finding drivers for athletic transportation," he said. "There are not many charter companies in Central Oregon, either, which means transportation is going to be a big hurdle -- and a potentially expensive one."

NewsChannel 21 was told the charter buses are twice to three times as expensive as district buses to drive the same route.

Max Goldwasser will be speaking with OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber, Dave Williams and Bend High Head Football Coach Matt Craven about the outlook and concerns heading into the fall season. Watch his full report on Fox at 4.