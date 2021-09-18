Ducks player from Bend injured again in upset win over Ohio State

Sports

Oregon's No. 84 catches ball before falling to another lost season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cameron McCormick, a Bend native, is a tight end for the Oregon Ducks. But he's not your ordinary athlete -- Cam has suffered back-to-back-to-back injuries, missing three seasons. Last week, McCormick started for Oregon -- and played -- for the first time in three years, against Ohio State.

He made his return debut with a 16-yard catch on third-and-8.

Even though he caught the ball, the catch didn't go as planned. McCormick, a Summit High graduate, suffered another injury, this time tearing his right Achilles tendon.

Celebrating an upset win, but mourning the loss of yet another season due to injury -- McCormick reflects on what happened.

"At that point, I was like, 'This cannot be happening. I worked way too hard,'" he recalled Saturday.

NewsChannel 21's Carly Keenan sat down with McCormick and his mother, Debra, learning what his future in football looks like, and what the game meant to him.







