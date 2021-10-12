OSAA trying to recruit more referees during ‘particularly challenging’ time

Sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Schools Activities Association is still dealing with referee shortages, a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, NewsChannel 21 reported on the ref shortages. The National Association of Sports Officiating is starting a "Say YES to Officiating" campaign.

In an email, OSAA Sports Information Director Steve Walker wrote, "The ongoing issue of declining number of athletic officials for Oregon high schools sports is particularly challenging right now."

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have more on how Central Oregon is dealing with the issues on Fox at 4.