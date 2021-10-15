Friday’s Oregon prep football scores
Adrian def. Elgin, forfeit
Amity 20, Philomath 6
Baker 27, Ontario 14
Banks 38, Seaside 0
Central 54, Crescent Valley 14
Colton 33, Culver 6
Corbett 41, Clatskanie 0
Dayton def. Scio, forfeit
Enterprise def. Sherman/Condon Co-op, forfeit
Franklin 46, Wells 36
Gold Beach 54, Days Creek 14
Heppner 36, Grant Union 12
Hood River 56, Parkrose 7
Jesuit 70, Aloha 0
La Pine 42, Santiam Christian 0
Lake Oswego 48, Oregon City 15
Lebanon 34, Dallas 14
Liberty 52, McMinnville 34
Mazama 42, Hidden Valley 7
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 49, Joseph 6
Mountainside 35, Southridge 25
Newberg 31, Glencoe 13
North Bend 26, Willamette 16
Powder Valley 62, Wallowa 24
Putnam 42, La Salle 14
Rainier 32, Warrenton 12
Ridgeview 49, The Dalles 12
Roseburg 35, South Medford 26
Sandy 46, Nelson 14
Sherwood 65, Century 31
Silverton 34, Corvallis 7
South Umpqua 35, Sutherlin 6
South Wasco County 53, Huntington 16
Stayton 37, Woodburn 0
Tillamook def. Valley Catholic, forfeit
Tualatin 24, Lakeridge 21
Vale 39, McLoughlin 6
West Linn 42, Tigard 21
West Salem 34, McNary 27
Weston-McEwen 43, Riverside 6
Westview 48, Sunset 13
Wilsonville def. St. Helens, forfeit
Yamhill-Carlton 28, Blanchet Catholic 6
