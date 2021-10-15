Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon prep football scores

Adrian def. Elgin, forfeit

Amity 20, Philomath 6

Baker 27, Ontario 14

Banks 38, Seaside 0

Central 54, Crescent Valley 14

Colton 33, Culver 6

Corbett 41, Clatskanie 0

Dayton def. Scio, forfeit

Enterprise def. Sherman/Condon Co-op, forfeit

Franklin 46, Wells 36

Gold Beach 54, Days Creek 14

Heppner 36, Grant Union 12

Hood River 56, Parkrose 7

Jesuit 70, Aloha 0

La Pine 42, Santiam Christian 0

Lake Oswego 48, Oregon City 15

Lebanon 34, Dallas 14

Liberty 52, McMinnville 34

Mazama 42, Hidden Valley 7

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 49, Joseph 6

Mountainside 35, Southridge 25

Newberg 31, Glencoe 13

North Bend 26, Willamette 16

Powder Valley 62, Wallowa 24

Putnam 42, La Salle 14

Rainier 32, Warrenton 12

Ridgeview 49, The Dalles 12

Roseburg 35, South Medford 26

Sandy 46, Nelson 14

Sherwood 65, Century 31

Silverton 34, Corvallis 7

South Umpqua 35, Sutherlin 6

South Wasco County 53, Huntington 16

Stayton 37, Woodburn 0

Tillamook def. Valley Catholic, forfeit

Tualatin 24, Lakeridge 21

Vale 39, McLoughlin 6

West Linn 42, Tigard 21

West Salem 34, McNary 27

Weston-McEwen 43, Riverside 6

Westview 48, Sunset 13

Wilsonville def. St. Helens, forfeit

Yamhill-Carlton 28, Blanchet Catholic 6

