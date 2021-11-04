A family tradition: La Pine’s Jack Stutesman wins back-to-back 4-hour enduro boat races

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the day, Jack Stutesman drives an 18-wheeler through the Pacific Northwest, hauling horticulture products -- and once a year, he competes in the Parker Enduro boat race.

"In 2011, we did our first endurance race -- and we flipped the first time," Stutesman told NewsChannel 21 on Thursday. "But believe it or not, we did finish the race."

Nine years later, after his first race, Stutesman brought home first place in the Parker Enduro Grand Nationals in 2020, and again this year, on Oct. 30, held at La Paz county park, near the Arizona-California border of Arizona and California.

And he's carrying on a family tradition, too. Stutesman's father was one of the drivers on the winning boat in the first ever Parker Enduro in the 1960s.

