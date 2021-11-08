Bend Park and Rec considering older high school-aged hockey options; no rec league at present

(Update: Adding video, comments from BPRD, hockey parent)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Adult and youth ice hockey players are able to enjoy their league time on the ice at The Pavilion in Bend.

However, for older high school-aged players looking for recreational play, that option doesn’t exist.

Crystal Morton's son, Reed, is 16 years old and has been playing hockey at the Bend Park and Rec District's Pavilion as long as it’s been open.

“Their motto is, 'Let’s Play for Life,’ but instead it's, ‘Let’s play for life -- except ages 15-17’,” Morton said Monday. “He just wanted to continue playing a sport Bend Park and Rec taught him.”

After a few years playing with the Bend Rapids, a competitive travel team, Reed decided to step back from the program.

“He said, 'Why can’t I just play for fun in the rec league, like my dad does?” Morton recalled.

Bend Park and Rec has programs for youth ages 4-15 and for adults, but not for 16- or 17-year-old high schoolers.

Kevin Collier, The Pavilion's manager, said it has tried in the past, but there hasn’t been enough interest.

“Just from our history here at the rink, the number of kids that even play hockey to begin with in the pool is just smaller than other sports,” Collier said.

He and Bend Park and Rec Executive Director Don Horton said minors like Reed can’t play in the adult league for liability reasons, and because there is already a wait list for adults.

Morton thinks there should at least be something offered.

“Adults have been prioritized,” she said.

“They have four leagues with different levels, plus they have pick-up at different levels, plus they’ve got skills and drills at different levels -- and there's zero for that age group, not even a pick-up game,” Morton said.

Collier said Bend Park and Rec is working on adding high school stick times and pick-ups, starting in January, with a possibility of a league, if enough interest is shown.

“Oh, that’s a positive step," Morton said. "But I’ve been told they were going to do something for years. I’ve been trying for 2 1/2 years.”