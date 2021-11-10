Summit boy’s soccer team to seek first 6A state crown in third straight championship contest

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The undefeated Summit Storm boy's soccer team just keeps winning -- and holding their playoff foes scoreless.

The team defeated the No. 5 ranked Grant Generals Tuesday night 3-0, another clean sheet for the defense that has not conceded a goal in the playoffs.

"A shutout is the best you could ask for," senior Rory McKee said after the contest. McKee is one of the team's captains and plays center back for the Storm.

It's the third time the Storm have made it to the state finals in as many attempts, but they yet to win the big one. Summit lost in 2018 to Jesuit on penalties and in 2019 to Franklin in overtime. Last year, the pandemic intervened.

McKee said "it's special" to be back in the finals once again, but added, "Job's not done yet."

The Storm could become the second undefeated team to win the title since 2009.

The team looks to lift their first ever 6A state trophy on Saturday against No. 6 West Linn at 4 p.m. at Hillsboro Stadium in Portland.