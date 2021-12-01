Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 52, St. Helens 32
Cascade 65, North Marion 37
East Linn Christian 68, Gervais 38
Eddyville 52, Falls City 18
Enterprise 55, Wallowa 16
Gladstone 66, Hood River 61
Heppner 60, Condon 34
Horizon Christian Hood River 50, Central Christian 17
Illinois Valley 61, Myrtle Point 46
Jesuit 57, South Eugene 43
Lebanon 54, Thurston 53
Mountainside 69, South Albany 26
Newport 71, Tillamook 56
Philomath 51, Corvallis 45, OT
Redmond 72, Sisters 35
South Medford 66, Ashland 51
Southridge 69, Newberg 46
Sweet Home 44, Elmira 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 47, Siuslaw 7
Cascade 63, North Marion 37
Colton 30, Vernonia 21
Dayton 40, Rainier 25
Eddyville 56, Falls City 4
Enterprise 38, Wallowa 30
Gervais 57, East Linn Christian 7
Gladstone 64, Hood River 32
Harrisburg 32, Monroe 21
Hidden Valley 40, Cottage Grove 23
Junction City 44, North Valley 20
Kennedy 28, Mapleton 24
Lakeview 59, Burns 50
Milwaukie 45, Pendleton 31
Myrtle Point 42, Illinois Valley 8
Nyssa 45, La Grande 26
Oregon Episcopal 30, Blanchet Catholic 22
Phoenix 38, South Umpqua 23
Ridgeview 66, Madras 50
Rogue Valley Adventist 45, Days Creek 23
Roseburg 29, Eagle Point 23
Seaside 28, Warrenton 18
Stanfield 42, Irrigon 16
Sweet Home 39, Elmira 15
Western Christian High School 32, Amity 28
Willamina 58, Sheridan 30
