Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 52, St. Helens 32

Cascade 65, North Marion 37

East Linn Christian 68, Gervais 38

Eddyville 52, Falls City 18

Enterprise 55, Wallowa 16

Gladstone 66, Hood River 61

Heppner 60, Condon 34

Horizon Christian Hood River 50, Central Christian 17

Illinois Valley 61, Myrtle Point 46

Jesuit 57, South Eugene 43

Lebanon 54, Thurston 53

Mountainside 69, South Albany 26

Newport 71, Tillamook 56

Philomath 51, Corvallis 45, OT

Redmond 72, Sisters 35

South Medford 66, Ashland 51

Southridge 69, Newberg 46

Sweet Home 44, Elmira 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 47, Siuslaw 7

Cascade 63, North Marion 37

Colton 30, Vernonia 21

Dayton 40, Rainier 25

Eddyville 56, Falls City 4

Enterprise 38, Wallowa 30

Gervais 57, East Linn Christian 7

Gladstone 64, Hood River 32

Harrisburg 32, Monroe 21

Hidden Valley 40, Cottage Grove 23

Junction City 44, North Valley 20

Kennedy 28, Mapleton 24

Lakeview 59, Burns 50

Milwaukie 45, Pendleton 31

Myrtle Point 42, Illinois Valley 8

Nyssa 45, La Grande 26

Oregon Episcopal 30, Blanchet Catholic 22

Phoenix 38, South Umpqua 23

Ridgeview 66, Madras 50

Rogue Valley Adventist 45, Days Creek 23

Roseburg 29, Eagle Point 23

Seaside 28, Warrenton 18

Stanfield 42, Irrigon 16

Sweet Home 39, Elmira 15

Western Christian High School 32, Amity 28

Willamina 58, Sheridan 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

