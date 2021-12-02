Skip to Content
Thursday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Creswell 48, Douglas 43

Dallas 85, Bend 47

Faith Bible 94, Life Christian 15

Grand View Christian 39, Jewell 17

Jesuit 59, Clackamas 55

Jordan Valley 55, Pine Eagle 39

La Grande 52, Umatilla 28

Mountainside 49, Benson 46

North Medford 78, Ashland 46

Open Door 63, Falls City 12

Rainier 49, Portland Adventist 28

Taft 47, Colton 43

Triangle Lake 61, Oakridge 43

Westside winter jam=

Santiam Christian 62, Trinity Lutheran 54

Westside Christian 68, Crosshill Christian 47

Westside Winter Jam=

Jefferson 68, Crosshill Christian 47

Yreka Tournament=

Crater 92, Anderson, Calif. 48

Henley 62, West Valley-Cottonwood, Calif. 43

--

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colton 40, Taft 36

Dallas 55, Tillamook 30

Jordan Valley 60, Pine Eagle 12

Lowell 39, Mohawk 26

North Valley 41, St. Mary's 31

Weiser, Idaho 49, Vale 32

Mountainside Tipoff Classic=

Barlow 72, South Eugene 31

Westside Winter Jam=

Jefferson 45, Neah-Kah-Nie 39

Yreka Tournament=

Henley 63, Cascade Christian 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

