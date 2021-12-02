Thursday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Creswell 48, Douglas 43
Dallas 85, Bend 47
Faith Bible 94, Life Christian 15
Grand View Christian 39, Jewell 17
Jesuit 59, Clackamas 55
Jordan Valley 55, Pine Eagle 39
La Grande 52, Umatilla 28
Mountainside 49, Benson 46
North Medford 78, Ashland 46
Open Door 63, Falls City 12
Rainier 49, Portland Adventist 28
Taft 47, Colton 43
Triangle Lake 61, Oakridge 43
Westside winter jam=
Santiam Christian 62, Trinity Lutheran 54
Westside Christian 68, Crosshill Christian 47
Westside Winter Jam=
Jefferson 68, Crosshill Christian 47
Yreka Tournament=
Crater 92, Anderson, Calif. 48
Henley 62, West Valley-Cottonwood, Calif. 43
--
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colton 40, Taft 36
Dallas 55, Tillamook 30
Jordan Valley 60, Pine Eagle 12
Lowell 39, Mohawk 26
North Valley 41, St. Mary's 31
Weiser, Idaho 49, Vale 32
Mountainside Tipoff Classic=
Barlow 72, South Eugene 31
Westside Winter Jam=
Jefferson 45, Neah-Kah-Nie 39
Yreka Tournament=
Henley 63, Cascade Christian 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
