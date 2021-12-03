Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 57, North Medford 53
C.S. Lewis 40, Southwest Christian 25
Central Linn 54, Weston-McEwen 42
Crane 69, Joseph 31
La Salle 57, Westview 56
Lakeridge 68, McKay 27
Lebanon 58, Hillsboro 50
Mountain View 74, South Eugene 56
Oakland 45, Hidden Valley 44
Powder Valley 56, Jordan Valley 35
Roseburg 53, North Bend 32
Siuslaw 60, Newport 43
South Wasco County 74, Wallowa 21
Waldport 76, Yoncalla 29
West Salem 82, Centennial 53
Willamina 70, Gervais 46
Bill Gabel Invitational=
Tigard 77, David Douglas 44
Bill Spelgatti Invitational=
North Douglas 60, Sutherlin 40
Central Oregon Tip-Off=
Summit 79, Crook County 40
Cody Hardin Invitational=
Aloha 57, Newberg 32
Crosspoint Classic=
Bonanza 74, Days Creek 43
Harlan carter invitational=
Mazama 55, Shasta, Calif. 53
Knappa Tip-off=
Astoria 59, Toledo 45
Sherman County Invitational=
Culver 38, Mannahouse Christian 33
Silver Cross Tournament=
Santiam 50, Clatskanie 32
Veronia Tournament=
Oregon Episcopal 41, Warrenton 28
Westside Winter Jam=
Crosshill Christian 58, Nyssa 43
Trinity Lutheran 60, Horizon Christian Tualatin 30
Wilsonville Invitational Tournament=
Marshfield 56, Springfield 42
Winter Lake Tournament=
Illinois Valley 59, Monroe 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
College Place, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
Crook County vs. Summit, Calif., ccd.
---
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 66, Lakeridge 33
Cascade 36, Central 33
Churchill 54, Glencoe 15
Corvallis 55, Thurston 44
Country Christian 55, Valley Catholic 35
Crane 59, Joseph 19
Eddyville 51, Willamette Valley Christian 19
Forest Grove 57, North Medford 37
Gladstone 62, Sweet Home 48
Harrisburg 47, Catlin Gabel 18
Jesuit 61, West Salem 38
Jordan Valley 47, Powder Valley 23
Lakeview 43, North Lake 22
Lincoln 64, Reynolds 15
McMinnville 42, North Salem 22
Molalla 40, Yamhill-Carlton 36
Nestucca 47, Sheridan 33
Newport 52, Siuslaw 2
Nixyaawii 42, Riverside 25
North Bend 33, Roseburg 22
Prairie City 56, Enterprise 53, 2OT
Riverdale 63, Blanchet Catholic 43
Sherwood 55, Westview 37
South Salem 58, Franklin 38
St. Paul 41, N. Clackamas Christian 15
Stanfield 38, Imbler 18
Sunset 42, Scappoose 33
Taft 55, Scio 16
Tualatin 46, Silverton 29
Umatilla 34, Heppner 26
Wallowa 38, South Wasco County 34
Willamette 52, Mountain View 36
Willamina 41, Gervais 29
Woodburn 59, Gresham 39
Arcata Invitational Tournament=
Mazama 37, McKinleyville, Calif. 34
Bill Gabel Invitational=
Newberg 60, Aloha 18
Tigard 61, David Douglas 38
Bill Spelgatti Invitational=
Sutherlin 60, North Douglas 40
Crosspoint Classic=
Bonanza 51, Days Creek 29
Ione Bonanza=
Damascus Christian 42, Ione/Arlington 18
Irrigon 38, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 13
Knappa tip Off=
Western Christian High School 63, Knappa 28
Ridgeview Tournament=
Ridgeview 49, Bend 35
Silver Cross=
Portland Christian 34, East Linn Christian 27
Santiam 37, Clatskanie 33
Sutherlin Tournament=
Hidden Valley 46, Oakland 34
Union Lion's Tournament=
Adrian 30, Cove 16
Union Lions Tournament=
Union 45, Echo 35
Vernonia Tournament=
Oregon Episcopal 35, Warrenton 25
Vernonia 40, Myrtle Point 36
Westide Winter Jam=
De La Salle 40, Trinity Lutheran 37
Jefferson 41, Westside Christian 26
Salem Academy 43, Santiam Christian 26
Westside Winter Jam=
Neah-Kah-Nie 55, Crosshill Christian 34
Winter Lake Tournament=
Monroe 46, Illinois Valley 22
Yreka Tournament=
Brookings-Harbor 60, Cascade Christian 51
Henley 59, Etna, Calif. 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Condon vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
