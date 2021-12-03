Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 57, North Medford 53

C.S. Lewis 40, Southwest Christian 25

Central Linn 54, Weston-McEwen 42

Crane 69, Joseph 31

La Salle 57, Westview 56

Lakeridge 68, McKay 27

Lebanon 58, Hillsboro 50

Mountain View 74, South Eugene 56

Oakland 45, Hidden Valley 44

Powder Valley 56, Jordan Valley 35

Roseburg 53, North Bend 32

Siuslaw 60, Newport 43

South Wasco County 74, Wallowa 21

Waldport 76, Yoncalla 29

West Salem 82, Centennial 53

Willamina 70, Gervais 46

Bill Gabel Invitational=

Tigard 77, David Douglas 44

Bill Spelgatti Invitational=

North Douglas 60, Sutherlin 40

Central Oregon Tip-Off=

Summit 79, Crook County 40

Cody Hardin Invitational=

Aloha 57, Newberg 32

Crosspoint Classic=

Bonanza 74, Days Creek 43

Harlan carter invitational=

Mazama 55, Shasta, Calif. 53

Knappa Tip-off=

Astoria 59, Toledo 45

Sherman County Invitational=

Culver 38, Mannahouse Christian 33

Silver Cross Tournament=

Santiam 50, Clatskanie 32

Veronia Tournament=

Oregon Episcopal 41, Warrenton 28

Westside Winter Jam=

Crosshill Christian 58, Nyssa 43

Trinity Lutheran 60, Horizon Christian Tualatin 30

Wilsonville Invitational Tournament=

Marshfield 56, Springfield 42

Winter Lake Tournament=

Illinois Valley 59, Monroe 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

College Place, Wash. vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

Crook County vs. Summit, Calif., ccd.

---

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 66, Lakeridge 33

Cascade 36, Central 33

Churchill 54, Glencoe 15

Corvallis 55, Thurston 44

Country Christian 55, Valley Catholic 35

Crane 59, Joseph 19

Eddyville 51, Willamette Valley Christian 19

Forest Grove 57, North Medford 37

Gladstone 62, Sweet Home 48

Harrisburg 47, Catlin Gabel 18

Jesuit 61, West Salem 38

Jordan Valley 47, Powder Valley 23

Lakeview 43, North Lake 22

Lincoln 64, Reynolds 15

McMinnville 42, North Salem 22

Molalla 40, Yamhill-Carlton 36

Nestucca 47, Sheridan 33

Newport 52, Siuslaw 2

Nixyaawii 42, Riverside 25

North Bend 33, Roseburg 22

Prairie City 56, Enterprise 53, 2OT

Riverdale 63, Blanchet Catholic 43

Sherwood 55, Westview 37

South Salem 58, Franklin 38

St. Paul 41, N. Clackamas Christian 15

Stanfield 38, Imbler 18

Sunset 42, Scappoose 33

Taft 55, Scio 16

Tualatin 46, Silverton 29

Umatilla 34, Heppner 26

Wallowa 38, South Wasco County 34

Willamette 52, Mountain View 36

Willamina 41, Gervais 29

Woodburn 59, Gresham 39

Arcata Invitational Tournament=

Mazama 37, McKinleyville, Calif. 34

Bill Gabel Invitational=

Newberg 60, Aloha 18

Tigard 61, David Douglas 38

Bill Spelgatti Invitational=

Sutherlin 60, North Douglas 40

Crosspoint Classic=

Bonanza 51, Days Creek 29

Ione Bonanza=

Damascus Christian 42, Ione/Arlington 18

Irrigon 38, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 13

Knappa tip Off=

Western Christian High School 63, Knappa 28

Ridgeview Tournament=

Ridgeview 49, Bend 35

Silver Cross=

Portland Christian 34, East Linn Christian 27

Santiam 37, Clatskanie 33

Sutherlin Tournament=

Hidden Valley 46, Oakland 34

Union Lion's Tournament=

Adrian 30, Cove 16

Union Lions Tournament=

Union 45, Echo 35

Vernonia Tournament=

Oregon Episcopal 35, Warrenton 25

Vernonia 40, Myrtle Point 36

Westide Winter Jam=

De La Salle 40, Trinity Lutheran 37

Jefferson 41, Westside Christian 26

Salem Academy 43, Santiam Christian 26

Westside Winter Jam=

Neah-Kah-Nie 55, Crosshill Christian 34

Winter Lake Tournament=

Monroe 46, Illinois Valley 22

Yreka Tournament=

Brookings-Harbor 60, Cascade Christian 51

Henley 59, Etna, Calif. 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Condon vs. St. Stephens Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

