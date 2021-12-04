Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 10:48 PM

Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 85, Banks 81, OT

Corbett 60, Stevenson, Wash. 45

Crane 75, Enterprise 27

Creswell 67, North Bend 29

Culver 68, Pilot Rock 32

De La Salle 90, Parkrose 51

Gladstone 39, Sweet Home 33

Heppner 81, Nixyaawii 45

Jordan Valley 45, Wallowa 18

Kennedy 63, Portland Adventist 39

N. Clackamas Christian 44, Horizon Christian Hood River 43

Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Delphian High School 41

North Lake 58, Oakridge 31

Pine Eagle 60, Meadows Valley, Idaho 24

Pleasant Hill 66, Faith Bible 56

Powder Valley 54, Dufur 40

Riddle 40, Falls City 21

Riverside 53, Stanfield 33

Selah, Wash. 78, Hermiston 75

Siletz Valley Early College 38, Camas Valley 30

South Medford 87, Glencoe 38

South Wasco County 65, Joseph 33

St. Paul 43, Southwest Christian 25

Tualatin 46, Nelson 42

Umpqua Valley Christian 34, Central Christian 30

Vale 70, Ontario 44

Weston-McEwen 66, Gaston 35

Bill Gabel Invitational=

David Douglas 71, Newberg 42

Tigard 82, Aloha 43

Bill Spelgatti Invitational=

Hidden Valley 50, Sutherlin 27

Central Oregon Tip Off=

Bend 68, Crook County 48

McMinnville 68, Ridgeview 56

Summit 93, Dallas 55

Cleveland Round Robin Tournament=

Cleveland 67, Sunset 49

Crosspoint Classic=

Bonanza 63, Crosspoint Christian 17

Excel Christian, Nev. 54, Days Creek 31

Harlan Carter Invitational=

Red Bluff, Calif. 57, Mazama 51

Holiday Inn WIT=

North Eugene 61, Pendleton 41

Ione Basketball Bonanza=

Damascus Christian 37, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 29

Ione/Arlington 63, Irrigon 34

Knappa Tip-off=

Western Christian High School 58, Astoria 45

La Pine Invitational=

La Pine 49, Burns 33

Pirate Shootout=

Klamath 70, Douglas 38

Phoenix 62, St. Mary's 52

Sherman County Tournament=

Mannahouse Christian 60, Sherman 35

Silver Cross Tournament=

East Linn Christian 46, Santiam Christian 33

Southridge Tournament=

Sherwood 66, Oregon City 39

Wells 86, Southridge 65

Union Lion's Tournament=

Echo 49, Cove 45

Vernonia Tournament=

Oregon Episcopal 57, Myrtle Point 33

Warrenton 45, Vernonia 37

Westside Winter Jam=

Crosshill Christian 55, Trinity Lutheran 53

Jefferson 55, Columbia Christian 38

Winter Lake Tournament=

Illinois Valley 58, Coquille 44

Monroe 50, Glide 49

Yreka Tournament=

Crater 51, Henley 33

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 47, Elkton 21

Camas Valley 51, Siletz Valley 16

Crane 65, Enterprise 20

Dufur 51, Powder Valley 25

Faith Bible 48, Pleasant Hill 31

Falls City 28, Riddle 25

Forest Grove 58, Roseburg 11

Hood River 45, Estacada 38

Jesuit 55, Grants Pass 38

Jordan Valley 58, Wallowa 27

Joseph 51, South Wasco County 48

Liberty 46, Southridge 42

Madras 56, Redmond 53

Nixyaawii 62, Heppner 27

North Bend 50, Creswell 29

Nyssa 63, Payette, Idaho 22

Oakridge 44, North Lake 24

Philomath 48, Junction City 42

Pilot Rock 43, Culver 38

Portland Adventist 41, Kennedy 19

Putnam 50, Churchill 43

Riverside 17, Stanfield 15

Rogue Valley Adventist 49, Powers 19

Umpqua Valley Christian 39, Central Christian 30

Wells 46, Sherwood 29

Weston-McEwen 33, Gaston 14

Bill Gabel Invitational=

Tigard 59, Newberg 52

Bill Spelgatti Invitational=

Sutherlin 52, Hidden Valley 40

Central Oregon Tip Off=

Ridgeview 42, Crescent Valley 38

Crosspoint Classic=

Days Creek 32, Crosspoint Christian 13

Ione Basketball Bonanza=

Damascus Christian 35, Irrigon 30

Ione/Arlington 48, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20

Knappa Tip-off=

Western Christian High School 41, Astoria 36

La Pine Invitational=

Amity 38, La Pine 8

Luke Roth Showcase=

Clackamas 58, South Medford 56, OT

Washougal, Wash. 43, Sheldon 39

Mountainside Tipoff Classic=

Barlow 51, Mountainside 40

South Eugene 49, Grant 47, OT

Pirate Shootout=

Phoenix 44, St. Mary's 29

Ridgeview Tournament=

Crook County 43, Bend 32

Lebanon 60, Pendleton 50

Sherman County Invitational=

Sherman 58, Mannahouse Christian 52

Silver Cross Tournament=

Clatskanie 44, East Linn Christian 14

Sutherlin Tournament=

Oakland 33, North Douglas 26

Union Lion's Tournament=

Union 55, Adrian 29

Vernonia Tournament=

De La Salle 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 46

Myrtle Point 42, Warrenton 31

Vernonia 43, Oregon Episcopal 41

Westside Winter Jam=

Salem Academy 44, Jefferson 34

Santiam Christian 55, Westside Christian 29

Trinity Lutheran 57, Crosshill Christian 28

WIAA=

Class 1B=

State Championship=

Hermiston 77, Selah, Wash. 56

Winter Lake Tournament=

Coquille 37, Monroe 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content