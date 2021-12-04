Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 85, Banks 81, OT
Corbett 60, Stevenson, Wash. 45
Crane 75, Enterprise 27
Creswell 67, North Bend 29
Culver 68, Pilot Rock 32
De La Salle 90, Parkrose 51
Gladstone 39, Sweet Home 33
Heppner 81, Nixyaawii 45
Jordan Valley 45, Wallowa 18
Kennedy 63, Portland Adventist 39
N. Clackamas Christian 44, Horizon Christian Hood River 43
Neah-Kah-Nie 46, Delphian High School 41
North Lake 58, Oakridge 31
Pine Eagle 60, Meadows Valley, Idaho 24
Pleasant Hill 66, Faith Bible 56
Powder Valley 54, Dufur 40
Riddle 40, Falls City 21
Riverside 53, Stanfield 33
Selah, Wash. 78, Hermiston 75
Siletz Valley Early College 38, Camas Valley 30
South Medford 87, Glencoe 38
South Wasco County 65, Joseph 33
St. Paul 43, Southwest Christian 25
Tualatin 46, Nelson 42
Umpqua Valley Christian 34, Central Christian 30
Vale 70, Ontario 44
Weston-McEwen 66, Gaston 35
Bill Gabel Invitational=
David Douglas 71, Newberg 42
Tigard 82, Aloha 43
Bill Spelgatti Invitational=
Hidden Valley 50, Sutherlin 27
Central Oregon Tip Off=
Bend 68, Crook County 48
McMinnville 68, Ridgeview 56
Summit 93, Dallas 55
Cleveland Round Robin Tournament=
Cleveland 67, Sunset 49
Crosspoint Classic=
Bonanza 63, Crosspoint Christian 17
Excel Christian, Nev. 54, Days Creek 31
Harlan Carter Invitational=
Red Bluff, Calif. 57, Mazama 51
Holiday Inn WIT=
North Eugene 61, Pendleton 41
Ione Basketball Bonanza=
Damascus Christian 37, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 29
Ione/Arlington 63, Irrigon 34
Knappa Tip-off=
Western Christian High School 58, Astoria 45
La Pine Invitational=
La Pine 49, Burns 33
Pirate Shootout=
Klamath 70, Douglas 38
Phoenix 62, St. Mary's 52
Sherman County Tournament=
Mannahouse Christian 60, Sherman 35
Silver Cross Tournament=
East Linn Christian 46, Santiam Christian 33
Southridge Tournament=
Sherwood 66, Oregon City 39
Wells 86, Southridge 65
Union Lion's Tournament=
Echo 49, Cove 45
Vernonia Tournament=
Oregon Episcopal 57, Myrtle Point 33
Warrenton 45, Vernonia 37
Westside Winter Jam=
Crosshill Christian 55, Trinity Lutheran 53
Jefferson 55, Columbia Christian 38
Winter Lake Tournament=
Illinois Valley 58, Coquille 44
Monroe 50, Glide 49
Yreka Tournament=
Crater 51, Henley 33
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 47, Elkton 21
Camas Valley 51, Siletz Valley 16
Crane 65, Enterprise 20
Dufur 51, Powder Valley 25
Faith Bible 48, Pleasant Hill 31
Falls City 28, Riddle 25
Forest Grove 58, Roseburg 11
Hood River 45, Estacada 38
Jesuit 55, Grants Pass 38
Jordan Valley 58, Wallowa 27
Joseph 51, South Wasco County 48
Liberty 46, Southridge 42
Madras 56, Redmond 53
Nixyaawii 62, Heppner 27
North Bend 50, Creswell 29
Nyssa 63, Payette, Idaho 22
Oakridge 44, North Lake 24
Philomath 48, Junction City 42
Pilot Rock 43, Culver 38
Portland Adventist 41, Kennedy 19
Putnam 50, Churchill 43
Riverside 17, Stanfield 15
Rogue Valley Adventist 49, Powers 19
Umpqua Valley Christian 39, Central Christian 30
Wells 46, Sherwood 29
Weston-McEwen 33, Gaston 14
Bill Gabel Invitational=
Tigard 59, Newberg 52
Bill Spelgatti Invitational=
Sutherlin 52, Hidden Valley 40
Central Oregon Tip Off=
Ridgeview 42, Crescent Valley 38
Crosspoint Classic=
Days Creek 32, Crosspoint Christian 13
Ione Basketball Bonanza=
Damascus Christian 35, Irrigon 30
Ione/Arlington 48, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 20
Knappa Tip-off=
Western Christian High School 41, Astoria 36
La Pine Invitational=
Amity 38, La Pine 8
Luke Roth Showcase=
Clackamas 58, South Medford 56, OT
Washougal, Wash. 43, Sheldon 39
Mountainside Tipoff Classic=
Barlow 51, Mountainside 40
South Eugene 49, Grant 47, OT
Pirate Shootout=
Phoenix 44, St. Mary's 29
Ridgeview Tournament=
Crook County 43, Bend 32
Lebanon 60, Pendleton 50
Sherman County Invitational=
Sherman 58, Mannahouse Christian 52
Silver Cross Tournament=
Clatskanie 44, East Linn Christian 14
Sutherlin Tournament=
Oakland 33, North Douglas 26
Union Lion's Tournament=
Union 55, Adrian 29
Vernonia Tournament=
De La Salle 65, Neah-Kah-Nie 46
Myrtle Point 42, Warrenton 31
Vernonia 43, Oregon Episcopal 41
Westside Winter Jam=
Salem Academy 44, Jefferson 34
Santiam Christian 55, Westside Christian 29
Trinity Lutheran 57, Crosshill Christian 28
WIAA=
Class 1B=
State Championship=
Hermiston 77, Selah, Wash. 56
Winter Lake Tournament=
Coquille 37, Monroe 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments