Sports
By
Published 10:37 PM

Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 53, Oregon Episcopal 12

Banks 38, Hillsboro 34

Beaverton 48, Camas, Wash. 25

Cascade 54, Country Christian 39

Cascade Christian 43, New Hope Christian 24

Central Christian 42, Crosspoint Christian 24

Century 47, Parkrose 14

Clackamas 64, Liberty 26

Clatskanie 44, De La Salle 38

Corvallis 44, Silverton 42

Crater 62, North Eugene 20

Creswell 54, Glide 15

Damascus Christian 54, Sherman 20

Eddyville 63, Alsea 22

Etna, Calif. 61, Phoenix 38

Gervais 45, Santiam 21

Jefferson 55, Blanchet Catholic 30

Jesuit 63, Barlow 59

Jewell 42, Falls City 29

La Salle 72, Central Catholic 54

Lakeridge 48, Wilsonville 37

Lewiston, Idaho 62, Pendleton 17

Marist 42, Sweet Home 22

Marshfield 47, Brookings-Harbor 32

McMinnville 56, Dallas 14

N. Clackamas Christian 39, Grand View Christian 20

Newport 45, Siuslaw 14

North Medford 52, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 29

Open Door 36, Life Christian 20

Rogue Valley Adventist 56, Illinois Valley 24

Scappoose 34, Lake Oswego 25

Scio 33, Portland Adventist 28

Sheldon 54, Mountainside 28

Sheridan 48, Oakridge 34

South Salem 48, Lebanon 41

Springfield 50, Churchill 44

St. Mary's Academy 68, Putnam 61

Stanfield 38, Umatilla 36

Sunset 72, St. Helens 25

Thurston 49, Eagle Point 37

Tigard 62, Sandy 26

West Albany 56, Nelson 37

West Linn 58, Crescent Valley 38

Willamette 73, Ashland 20

Woodburn 55, Hood River 34

Yreka, Calif. 56, Henley 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Siletz Valley Early College vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Warrenton vs. Westside Christian, ccd.

Willamina vs. Harrisburg, ccd.

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 66, Hillsboro 29

Canby 63, South Salem 46

Cascade 43, Gladstone 27

Churchill 72, South Eugene 45

Cottage Grove 60, Sisters 40

Crater 58, North Eugene 32

Creswell 61, Glide 35

Crook County 70, Parkrose 51

Crosshill Christian 68, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 27

Crosspoint Christian 54, Central Christian 19

Eagle Point 49, Thurston 36

Eddyville 49, Alsea 47, OT

Henley 65, Yreka, Calif. 60

Hood River 82, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 71

Illinois Valley 52, Rogue Valley Adventist 42

Jewell 50, Falls City 32

La Grande 57, Fruitland, Idaho 43

Lakeridge 61, McMinnville 48

Lost River 56, Tulelake, Calif. 19

Marist 61, Sweet Home 20

Mountain View 65, Redmond 55

Mountainside 82, Lake Oswego 63

N. Clackamas Christian 47, Grand View Christian 35

Nelson 41, Glencoe 32

Oakland 51, Coquille 43

Open Door 77, Life Christian 9

Oregon City 53, Newberg 41

Oregon Episcopal 62, Amity 48

Payette, Idaho 50, Vale 44

Pendleton 55, Lewiston, Idaho 48

Rainier 55, Yamhill-Carlton 47

Ridgeview 68, La Pine 26

Roseburg 71, McNary 55

Sandy 52, Forest Grove 45

Sheridan 77, Oakridge 26

Sherman 67, Damascus Christian 53

Sherwood 68, Sheldon 54

Siuslaw 63, Newport 61

South Wasco County 83, Monument/Dayville 18

Southridge 64, Scappoose 35

Sprague 81, Lebanon 55

The Dalles 80, Centennial 75

Tigard 78, Central 41

Tualatin 59, Jesuit 54

Valley Catholic 66, Estacada 52

Willamette 46, Ashland 42

Wilsonville 58, West Albany 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Taft, ccd.

Riverside vs. Pilot Rock, ccd.

Siletz Valley Early College vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Weston-McEwen vs. Irrigon, ccd.

Willamina vs. Harrisburg, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

