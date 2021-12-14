Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 53, Oregon Episcopal 12
Banks 38, Hillsboro 34
Beaverton 48, Camas, Wash. 25
Cascade 54, Country Christian 39
Cascade Christian 43, New Hope Christian 24
Central Christian 42, Crosspoint Christian 24
Century 47, Parkrose 14
Clackamas 64, Liberty 26
Clatskanie 44, De La Salle 38
Corvallis 44, Silverton 42
Crater 62, North Eugene 20
Creswell 54, Glide 15
Damascus Christian 54, Sherman 20
Eddyville 63, Alsea 22
Etna, Calif. 61, Phoenix 38
Gervais 45, Santiam 21
Jefferson 55, Blanchet Catholic 30
Jesuit 63, Barlow 59
Jewell 42, Falls City 29
La Salle 72, Central Catholic 54
Lakeridge 48, Wilsonville 37
Lewiston, Idaho 62, Pendleton 17
Marist 42, Sweet Home 22
Marshfield 47, Brookings-Harbor 32
McMinnville 56, Dallas 14
N. Clackamas Christian 39, Grand View Christian 20
Newport 45, Siuslaw 14
North Medford 52, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 29
Open Door 36, Life Christian 20
Rogue Valley Adventist 56, Illinois Valley 24
Scappoose 34, Lake Oswego 25
Scio 33, Portland Adventist 28
Sheldon 54, Mountainside 28
Sheridan 48, Oakridge 34
South Salem 48, Lebanon 41
Springfield 50, Churchill 44
St. Mary's Academy 68, Putnam 61
Stanfield 38, Umatilla 36
Sunset 72, St. Helens 25
Thurston 49, Eagle Point 37
Tigard 62, Sandy 26
West Albany 56, Nelson 37
West Linn 58, Crescent Valley 38
Willamette 73, Ashland 20
Woodburn 55, Hood River 34
Yreka, Calif. 56, Henley 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Siletz Valley Early College vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Warrenton vs. Westside Christian, ccd.
Willamina vs. Harrisburg, ccd.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 66, Hillsboro 29
Canby 63, South Salem 46
Cascade 43, Gladstone 27
Churchill 72, South Eugene 45
Cottage Grove 60, Sisters 40
Crater 58, North Eugene 32
Creswell 61, Glide 35
Crook County 70, Parkrose 51
Crosshill Christian 68, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 27
Crosspoint Christian 54, Central Christian 19
Eagle Point 49, Thurston 36
Eddyville 49, Alsea 47, OT
Henley 65, Yreka, Calif. 60
Hood River 82, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 71
Illinois Valley 52, Rogue Valley Adventist 42
Jewell 50, Falls City 32
La Grande 57, Fruitland, Idaho 43
Lakeridge 61, McMinnville 48
Lost River 56, Tulelake, Calif. 19
Marist 61, Sweet Home 20
Mountain View 65, Redmond 55
Mountainside 82, Lake Oswego 63
N. Clackamas Christian 47, Grand View Christian 35
Nelson 41, Glencoe 32
Oakland 51, Coquille 43
Open Door 77, Life Christian 9
Oregon City 53, Newberg 41
Oregon Episcopal 62, Amity 48
Payette, Idaho 50, Vale 44
Pendleton 55, Lewiston, Idaho 48
Rainier 55, Yamhill-Carlton 47
Ridgeview 68, La Pine 26
Roseburg 71, McNary 55
Sandy 52, Forest Grove 45
Sheridan 77, Oakridge 26
Sherman 67, Damascus Christian 53
Sherwood 68, Sheldon 54
Siuslaw 63, Newport 61
South Wasco County 83, Monument/Dayville 18
Southridge 64, Scappoose 35
Sprague 81, Lebanon 55
The Dalles 80, Centennial 75
Tigard 78, Central 41
Tualatin 59, Jesuit 54
Valley Catholic 66, Estacada 52
Willamette 46, Ashland 42
Wilsonville 58, West Albany 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Taft, ccd.
Riverside vs. Pilot Rock, ccd.
Siletz Valley Early College vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Weston-McEwen vs. Irrigon, ccd.
Willamina vs. Harrisburg, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
