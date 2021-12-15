Wednesday Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 74, Jefferson PDX 45
Burns 67, Grant Union 50
Cleveland 72, Lincoln 65
Grant 73, Franklin 28
Kennedy 43, Catlin Gabel 31
Knappa 54, Columbia Christian 43
Monroe 50, Yoncalla 41
North Douglas 59, Lowell 34
Roosevelt 74, Wells 65
Vernonia 48, Gaston 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Faith Bible vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.
Portland Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cleveland 55, Lincoln 28
Crook County 46, Summit 42
Forest Grove 42, Southridge 33
Kennedy 30, Catlin Gabel 27
Monroe 48, Yoncalla 30
North Douglas 47, Lowell 26
Salem Academy 59, Riverdale 30
Tualatin 54, Newberg 31
Vernonia 57, Gaston 17
Waldport 37, Nestucca 29
West Salem 31, Sherwood 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Faith Bible vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.
Portland Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments