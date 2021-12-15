Skip to Content
Wednesday Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 74, Jefferson PDX 45

Burns 67, Grant Union 50

Cleveland 72, Lincoln 65

Grant 73, Franklin 28

Kennedy 43, Catlin Gabel 31

Knappa 54, Columbia Christian 43

Monroe 50, Yoncalla 41

North Douglas 59, Lowell 34

Roosevelt 74, Wells 65

Vernonia 48, Gaston 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Faith Bible vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.

Portland Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cleveland 55, Lincoln 28

Crook County 46, Summit 42

Forest Grove 42, Southridge 33

Kennedy 30, Catlin Gabel 27

Monroe 48, Yoncalla 30

North Douglas 47, Lowell 26

Salem Academy 59, Riverdale 30

Tualatin 54, Newberg 31

Vernonia 57, Gaston 17

Waldport 37, Nestucca 29

West Salem 31, Sherwood 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Faith Bible vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, ccd.

Portland Christian vs. Mannahouse Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

