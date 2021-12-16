Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 65, Crow 27
C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 48, Southwest Christian 34
La Grande 61, Vale 56
South Albany 56, West Albany 50
St. Paul 51, Oregon School for Deaf 21
Dayton Tournament=
Santiam 68, Taft 33
Tillamook 71, Willamina 58
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Astoria 56, Newport 49
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
Redmond 46, Junction City 42
Union Bobcat Classic=
Powder Valley 79, Enterprise 62
Woodburn Tournament=
The Dalles 75, McKay 63
Tigard 74, Wells 65
Woodburn 52, Dallas 49
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 53, Molalla 38
Crow 58, Alsea 22
Dayton 35, Taft 30
Eddyville 49, Mapleton 25
Grants Pass 48, Bend 27
Hillsboro 46, Glencoe 33
Jefferson 48, Portland Adventist 23
Oakland 42, Myrtle Point 34
Riverside 28, Heppner 24
Sandy 55, The Dalles 26
Siletz Valley Early College 43, McKenzie 37
South Medford 89, Brea Olinda, Calif. 67
Tigard 40, McMinnville 35
West Albany 64, South Albany 40
Dayton Classic=
Willamina 54, Santiam Christian 40
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
Adrian 64, Compass Public Charter School, Idaho 13
Nyssa 49, McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 38
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
Crook County 56, North Bend 38
Junction City 37, Brookings-Harbor 34
Redmond 45, Marshfield 24
Union Bobcat Classic=
Crane 58, Imbler 18
Enterprise 43, Powder Valley 40
Jordan Valley 60, Cove 16
Union 55, Elgin 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
