Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 65, Crow 27

C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 48, Southwest Christian 34

La Grande 61, Vale 56

South Albany 56, West Albany 50

St. Paul 51, Oregon School for Deaf 21

Dayton Tournament=

Santiam 68, Taft 33

Tillamook 71, Willamina 58

Seaside Holiday Classic=

Astoria 56, Newport 49

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

Redmond 46, Junction City 42

Union Bobcat Classic=

Powder Valley 79, Enterprise 62

Woodburn Tournament=

The Dalles 75, McKay 63

Tigard 74, Wells 65

Woodburn 52, Dallas 49

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 53, Molalla 38

Crow 58, Alsea 22

Dayton 35, Taft 30

Eddyville 49, Mapleton 25

Grants Pass 48, Bend 27

Hillsboro 46, Glencoe 33

Jefferson 48, Portland Adventist 23

Oakland 42, Myrtle Point 34

Riverside 28, Heppner 24

Sandy 55, The Dalles 26

Siletz Valley Early College 43, McKenzie 37

South Medford 89, Brea Olinda, Calif. 67

Tigard 40, McMinnville 35

West Albany 64, South Albany 40

Dayton Classic=

Willamina 54, Santiam Christian 40

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

Adrian 64, Compass Public Charter School, Idaho 13

Nyssa 49, McCall-Donnelly, Idaho 38

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

Crook County 56, North Bend 38

Junction City 37, Brookings-Harbor 34

Redmond 45, Marshfield 24

Union Bobcat Classic=

Crane 58, Imbler 18

Enterprise 43, Powder Valley 40

Jordan Valley 60, Cove 16

Union 55, Elgin 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

