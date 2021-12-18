Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:23 PM

Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 82, Klamath 49

Bandon 61, Bonanza 41

Camas Valley 40, Prospect 29

Catlin Gabel 46, Rainier 42

Central Christian 72, Gilchrist 36

Clarkston, Wash. 57, Pendleton 46

Columbia Christian 65, Colton 47

Condon 75, Bickleton, Wash. 44

De La Salle 57, King's Way Christian School, Wash. 39

Dufur 41, Horizon Christian Hood River 32

Echo 82, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 76

Elkton 49, Triangle Lake 38

Franklin 48, Roseburg 46

Gold Beach 71, Lost River 60

Ione/Arlington 64, Sherman 46

La Pine 61, Toledo 49

Mannahouse Christian 53, Damascus Christian 29

Mazama 63, Ontario 29

McMinnville 65, North Salem 64

Mountain View 42, Springfield 32

Nelson 64, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 48

North Lake/Paisley 49, Crosspoint Christian 32

Open Door 60, Grand View Christian 24

Pilot Rock 56, Vernonia 48

Pine Eagle 72, Four Rivers Community School 64

Sheridan 42, Culver 34

Siletz Valley 53, Umpqua Valley Christian 43

South Wasco County 75, Klickwood, Wash. 20

St. Paul 49, Alsea 36

St. Stephens Academy 51, Southwest Christian 19

13 Mile Shootout=

Faith Bible 81, Prairie City 39

Joseph 61, Grant Union 35

Barlow Trail Tournament=

Benson 61, Thurston 48

Tualatin 51, Barlow 46

Boomer Bash=

Mohawk 38, Central Linn 31

Bulldog Invitational=

Creswell 64, Siuslaw 58

Monroe 62, Sutherlin 44

Capitol City Classic=

Rancho Christian, Calif. 58, Salem Academy 34

Roosevelt 82, Crescent Valley 61

South Salem 63, Beaverton 34

Dayton Basketball Tournament=

Willamina 57, Molalla 47

Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=

Pleasant Hill 74, Reedsport 31

South Umpqua 56, North Valley 47

Heppner Tournament=

Heppner 65, Irrigon 21

Warrenton 41, Weston-McEwen 38

Iolani Nike Elite Tourney=

Central Catholic 80, Kalaheo, Hawaii 36

Lakeridge Tournament=

Centennial 53, Lakeridge 46

Clackamas 66, Southridge 62

McDaniel 51, Sunset 50

North Medford 73, Canby 44

Regis Holiday Tournament=

Regis 55, Waldport 49

Seaside Holiday Classic=

Corbett 46, Seaside 41

Cottage Grove 72, Newport 53

Madras 73, Astoria 68

Shamrock Slam=

Sheldon 58, Marist 56

Sprague 55, Parkrose 32

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

Cascade Christian 69, Hidden Valley 51

Junction City 53, North Bend 33

Marshfield 67, Redmond 53

Philomath 69, Crook County 53

The Hardwood Invite=

South Medford 65, Nathan Hale, Wash. 28

Union Bobcat Classic=

Imbler 36, Enterprise 33

Jordan Valley 43, Cove 42

Woodburn Tournament=

Woodburn 61, The Dalles 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Riverside vs. McLoughlin, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 60, Klamath 33

Bandon 47, Bonanza 23

Camas, Wash. 42, Central Catholic 25

Central 33, Hillsboro 30

Central Christian 51, Gilchrist 6

Dufur 62, Horizon Christian Hood River 9

Elkton 49, Triangle Lake 29

Gold Beach 51, Lost River 19

Homedale, Idaho 50, Vale 38

Ione/Arlington 48, Sherman 32

Mazama 68, Ontario 5

North Lake/Paisley 46, Crosspoint Christian 10

Open Door 34, Grand View Christian 24

Phoenix 23, Elmira 10

Riverside 48, McLoughlin 46

South Wasco County 52, Klickwood, Wash. 24

Southwest Christian 26, St. Stephens Academy 17

Vernonia 50, Pilot Rock 30

West Salem 39, Sheldon 30

13 Mile Shootout Tournament=

Faith Bible 71, Joseph 35

Boomer Bash=

Eddyville 45, Toledo 31

Bulldog Invitational=

Monroe 39, Siuslaw 12

Sutherlin 58, Creswell 41

Dayton Tournament=

Santiam Christian 63, Taft 39

Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=

North Valley 46, South Umpqua 29

Pleasant Hill 55, Cascade Christian 35

Heppner Tournament=

Heppner 37, Irrigon 36

Weston-McEwen 38, Warrenton 33

Interstate Shootout - Navy Bracket=

Glencoe 29, David Douglas 25

Lake Oswego 44, McKay 19

Lincoln 57, South Albany 27

Interstate Shootout - White Bracket=

Canby 49, McDaniel 34

Newberg 40, Sunset 35

Sprague 51, Reynolds 30

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Chandler Hamilton, Ariz. 58, Oregon City 54

La Salle 45, St. Anthony, Calif. 32

Phoenix Desert Vista, Ariz. 42, West Linn 30

Nyssa Christmas Tournament=

Nyssa 54, Orofino, Idaho 37

Orlando=

Omaha Westside, Neb. 38, Roosevelt 23

Regis Holiday Tournament=

Scio 50, Crosshill Christian 37

Waldport 41, Regis 38

Seaside Holiday Classic=

Corbett 42, Astoria 31

Cottage Grove 39, Seaside 30

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

Junction City 46, Redmond 45

North Bend Central, Neb. 52, Hidden Valley 42

Springfield Tournament=

Springfield 34, Marist 32

Tarkanian Classic=

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 61, Cheyenne, Nev. 28

Union Bobcat Classic=

Crane 31, Jordan Valley 29

Imbler 34, Cove 19

Powder Valley 44, Elgin 11

Union 45, Enterprise 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camas Valley vs. Prospect, ccd.

Henley vs. Molalla, ccd.

Silverton vs. North Eugene, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content