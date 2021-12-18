Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 82, Klamath 49
Bandon 61, Bonanza 41
Camas Valley 40, Prospect 29
Catlin Gabel 46, Rainier 42
Central Christian 72, Gilchrist 36
Clarkston, Wash. 57, Pendleton 46
Columbia Christian 65, Colton 47
Condon 75, Bickleton, Wash. 44
De La Salle 57, King's Way Christian School, Wash. 39
Dufur 41, Horizon Christian Hood River 32
Echo 82, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 76
Elkton 49, Triangle Lake 38
Franklin 48, Roseburg 46
Gold Beach 71, Lost River 60
Ione/Arlington 64, Sherman 46
La Pine 61, Toledo 49
Mannahouse Christian 53, Damascus Christian 29
Mazama 63, Ontario 29
McMinnville 65, North Salem 64
Mountain View 42, Springfield 32
Nelson 64, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 48
North Lake/Paisley 49, Crosspoint Christian 32
Open Door 60, Grand View Christian 24
Pilot Rock 56, Vernonia 48
Pine Eagle 72, Four Rivers Community School 64
Sheridan 42, Culver 34
Siletz Valley 53, Umpqua Valley Christian 43
South Wasco County 75, Klickwood, Wash. 20
St. Paul 49, Alsea 36
St. Stephens Academy 51, Southwest Christian 19
13 Mile Shootout=
Faith Bible 81, Prairie City 39
Joseph 61, Grant Union 35
Barlow Trail Tournament=
Benson 61, Thurston 48
Tualatin 51, Barlow 46
Boomer Bash=
Mohawk 38, Central Linn 31
Bulldog Invitational=
Creswell 64, Siuslaw 58
Monroe 62, Sutherlin 44
Capitol City Classic=
Rancho Christian, Calif. 58, Salem Academy 34
Roosevelt 82, Crescent Valley 61
South Salem 63, Beaverton 34
Dayton Basketball Tournament=
Willamina 57, Molalla 47
Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=
Pleasant Hill 74, Reedsport 31
South Umpqua 56, North Valley 47
Heppner Tournament=
Heppner 65, Irrigon 21
Warrenton 41, Weston-McEwen 38
Iolani Nike Elite Tourney=
Central Catholic 80, Kalaheo, Hawaii 36
Lakeridge Tournament=
Centennial 53, Lakeridge 46
Clackamas 66, Southridge 62
McDaniel 51, Sunset 50
North Medford 73, Canby 44
Regis Holiday Tournament=
Regis 55, Waldport 49
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Corbett 46, Seaside 41
Cottage Grove 72, Newport 53
Madras 73, Astoria 68
Shamrock Slam=
Sheldon 58, Marist 56
Sprague 55, Parkrose 32
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
Cascade Christian 69, Hidden Valley 51
Junction City 53, North Bend 33
Marshfield 67, Redmond 53
Philomath 69, Crook County 53
The Hardwood Invite=
South Medford 65, Nathan Hale, Wash. 28
Union Bobcat Classic=
Imbler 36, Enterprise 33
Jordan Valley 43, Cove 42
Woodburn Tournament=
Woodburn 61, The Dalles 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Riverside vs. McLoughlin, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 60, Klamath 33
Bandon 47, Bonanza 23
Camas, Wash. 42, Central Catholic 25
Central 33, Hillsboro 30
Central Christian 51, Gilchrist 6
Dufur 62, Horizon Christian Hood River 9
Elkton 49, Triangle Lake 29
Gold Beach 51, Lost River 19
Homedale, Idaho 50, Vale 38
Ione/Arlington 48, Sherman 32
Mazama 68, Ontario 5
North Lake/Paisley 46, Crosspoint Christian 10
Open Door 34, Grand View Christian 24
Phoenix 23, Elmira 10
Riverside 48, McLoughlin 46
South Wasco County 52, Klickwood, Wash. 24
Southwest Christian 26, St. Stephens Academy 17
Vernonia 50, Pilot Rock 30
West Salem 39, Sheldon 30
13 Mile Shootout Tournament=
Faith Bible 71, Joseph 35
Boomer Bash=
Eddyville 45, Toledo 31
Bulldog Invitational=
Monroe 39, Siuslaw 12
Sutherlin 58, Creswell 41
Dayton Tournament=
Santiam Christian 63, Taft 39
Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=
North Valley 46, South Umpqua 29
Pleasant Hill 55, Cascade Christian 35
Heppner Tournament=
Heppner 37, Irrigon 36
Weston-McEwen 38, Warrenton 33
Interstate Shootout - Navy Bracket=
Glencoe 29, David Douglas 25
Lake Oswego 44, McKay 19
Lincoln 57, South Albany 27
Interstate Shootout - White Bracket=
Canby 49, McDaniel 34
Newberg 40, Sunset 35
Sprague 51, Reynolds 30
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Chandler Hamilton, Ariz. 58, Oregon City 54
La Salle 45, St. Anthony, Calif. 32
Phoenix Desert Vista, Ariz. 42, West Linn 30
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
Nyssa 54, Orofino, Idaho 37
Orlando=
Omaha Westside, Neb. 38, Roosevelt 23
Regis Holiday Tournament=
Scio 50, Crosshill Christian 37
Waldport 41, Regis 38
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Corbett 42, Astoria 31
Cottage Grove 39, Seaside 30
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
Junction City 46, Redmond 45
North Bend Central, Neb. 52, Hidden Valley 42
Springfield Tournament=
Springfield 34, Marist 32
Tarkanian Classic=
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 61, Cheyenne, Nev. 28
Union Bobcat Classic=
Crane 31, Jordan Valley 29
Imbler 34, Cove 19
Powder Valley 44, Elgin 11
Union 45, Enterprise 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camas Valley vs. Prospect, ccd.
Henley vs. Molalla, ccd.
Silverton vs. North Eugene, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
