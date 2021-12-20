Monday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cascade 65, Jefferson PDX 40
Central Catholic 75, Pembroke Pines, Fla. 50
Century 58, Aloha 54
Corbett 68, McLoughlin 48
Corvallis 59, Salem Academy 52
Crescent Valley 60, McNary 32
East Linn Christian 64, Colton 37
Elmira 41, North Douglas 38
Forest Grove 61, Grants Pass 58
Grant 63, Las Vegas, Nev. 51
Jefferson 76, Coquille 58
Jesuit 61, Skyview, Wash. 36
Kennedy 65, Trinity Lutheran 58
Lakeview 60, Myrtle Point 58
Lincoln 80, South Salem 52
Perrydale 45, Country Christian 43
Reynolds 56, Glencoe 48
Roosevelt 68, Mountainside 66
Sisters 50, Burns 31
South Umpqua 71, Rogue River 40
Summit 57, Lake Oswego 56
Waldport 51, Mapleton 19
West Albany 61, Newberg 54
West Salem 75, Silverton 53
Western Christian High School 52, Willamina 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. vs. Riverside, ccd.
Gladstone vs. La Grande, ccd.
Nixyaawii vs. Enterprise, ccd.
South Wasco County vs. Elkton, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 73, Alsea 10
Brookings-Harbor 43, Gold Beach 33
Burns 51, Sisters 33
Canby 47, Putnam 45
Corbett 58, McLoughlin 28
Damascus Christian 55, St. Paul 18
David Douglas 44, South Albany 40
Doherty, Colo. 71, La Salle 38
Gladstone 73, St. Helens 22
Lakeview 53, Myrtle Point 29
McKay 54, Aloha 44
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 59, Payson, Utah 49
Newberg 49, Sprague 35
North Medford 41, Century 28
Oregon City 62, Bonita Vista, Calif. 57
Sheridan 43, East Linn Christian 34
Southridge 40, Sandy 38
Sunset 65, Reynolds 20
Trinity Lutheran 68, Kennedy 26
Vale 41, Waldport 27
Vernonia 43, Riverdale 41
West Albany 70, Springfield 66, 2OT
West Linn 54, Troy, Calif. 37
Westview 46, McDaniel 33
Willamina 47, Western Christian High School 11
Wilsonville 56, Ridgeview 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coquille vs. Jefferson, ccd.
Nixyaawii vs. Enterprise, ccd.
Sherman vs. Monument/Dayville, ccd.
