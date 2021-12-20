Skip to Content
Monday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cascade 65, Jefferson PDX 40

Central Catholic 75, Pembroke Pines, Fla. 50

Century 58, Aloha 54

Corbett 68, McLoughlin 48

Corvallis 59, Salem Academy 52

Crescent Valley 60, McNary 32

East Linn Christian 64, Colton 37

Elmira 41, North Douglas 38

Forest Grove 61, Grants Pass 58

Grant 63, Las Vegas, Nev. 51

Jefferson 76, Coquille 58

Jesuit 61, Skyview, Wash. 36

Kennedy 65, Trinity Lutheran 58

Lakeview 60, Myrtle Point 58

Lincoln 80, South Salem 52

Perrydale 45, Country Christian 43

Reynolds 56, Glencoe 48

Roosevelt 68, Mountainside 66

Sisters 50, Burns 31

South Umpqua 71, Rogue River 40

Summit 57, Lake Oswego 56

Waldport 51, Mapleton 19

West Albany 61, Newberg 54

West Salem 75, Silverton 53

Western Christian High School 52, Willamina 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. vs. Riverside, ccd.

Gladstone vs. La Grande, ccd.

Nixyaawii vs. Enterprise, ccd.

South Wasco County vs. Elkton, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 73, Alsea 10

Brookings-Harbor 43, Gold Beach 33

Burns 51, Sisters 33

Canby 47, Putnam 45

Corbett 58, McLoughlin 28

Damascus Christian 55, St. Paul 18

David Douglas 44, South Albany 40

Doherty, Colo. 71, La Salle 38

Gladstone 73, St. Helens 22

Lakeview 53, Myrtle Point 29

McKay 54, Aloha 44

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 59, Payson, Utah 49

Newberg 49, Sprague 35

North Medford 41, Century 28

Oregon City 62, Bonita Vista, Calif. 57

Sheridan 43, East Linn Christian 34

Southridge 40, Sandy 38

Sunset 65, Reynolds 20

Trinity Lutheran 68, Kennedy 26

Vale 41, Waldport 27

Vernonia 43, Riverdale 41

West Albany 70, Springfield 66, 2OT

West Linn 54, Troy, Calif. 37

Westview 46, McDaniel 33

Willamina 47, Western Christian High School 11

Wilsonville 56, Ridgeview 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coquille vs. Jefferson, ccd.

Nixyaawii vs. Enterprise, ccd.

Sherman vs. Monument/Dayville, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

