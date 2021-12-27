Monday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Condon 29, Pilot Rock 25
2021 Cactus Jam=
Plano Prestonwood, Texas 60, Putnam 47
Baker Holiday Tournament=
Powder Valley 62, Adrian 30
Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=
Echo 61, Griswold 32
Stanfield 49, Wallowa 20
Summit Holiday Tournament=
Bend 36, Redmond 28
Hockinson, Wash. 48, Mountain View 45
Summit 50, Central 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catlin Gabel vs. King's Way Christian School, Wash., ccd.
Falls City vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. Dallas, ccd.
North Eugene vs. Grants Pass, ccd.
Perrydale vs. Dufur, ccd.
Scio vs. Centralia, Wash., ccd.
St. Paul vs. Days Creek, ccd.
Thurston vs. Glencoe, ccd.
___
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Condon 73, Pilot Rock 60
Westside Christian 53, Regis 35
Baker Holiday Tournament=
Adrian 80, Powder Valley 75
Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=
Echo 65, Griswold 37
Cactus Jam=
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 63, Overlake School, Wash. 60
Oregon City 58, San Tan Charter, Ariz. 56
Les Schwab Invitational=
Beaverton 54, Central Catholic 52
Cleveland 80, David Douglas 53
Link Year Prep, Mo. 80, Tigard 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catlin Gabel vs. Corbett, ccd.
Dallas vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
Falls City vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.
Heritage, Wash. vs. De La Salle, ccd.
Perrydale vs. Dufur, ccd.
St. Paul vs. Days Creek, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments