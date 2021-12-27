Skip to Content
Monday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Condon 29, Pilot Rock 25

2021 Cactus Jam=

Plano Prestonwood, Texas 60, Putnam 47

Baker Holiday Tournament=

Powder Valley 62, Adrian 30

Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=

Echo 61, Griswold 32

Stanfield 49, Wallowa 20

Summit Holiday Tournament=

Bend 36, Redmond 28

Hockinson, Wash. 48, Mountain View 45

Summit 50, Central 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Catlin Gabel vs. King's Way Christian School, Wash., ccd.

Falls City vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.

Hillsboro vs. Dallas, ccd.

North Eugene vs. Grants Pass, ccd.

Perrydale vs. Dufur, ccd.

Scio vs. Centralia, Wash., ccd.

St. Paul vs. Days Creek, ccd.

Thurston vs. Glencoe, ccd.

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Condon 73, Pilot Rock 60

Westside Christian 53, Regis 35

Baker Holiday Tournament=

Adrian 80, Powder Valley 75

Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=

Echo 65, Griswold 37

Cactus Jam=

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 63, Overlake School, Wash. 60

Oregon City 58, San Tan Charter, Ariz. 56

Les Schwab Invitational=

Beaverton 54, Central Catholic 52

Cleveland 80, David Douglas 53

Link Year Prep, Mo. 80, Tigard 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Catlin Gabel vs. Corbett, ccd.

Dallas vs. Hillsboro, ccd.

Falls City vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.

Heritage, Wash. vs. De La Salle, ccd.

Perrydale vs. Dufur, ccd.

St. Paul vs. Days Creek, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

