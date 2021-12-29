Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Harrisburg 58, Oakridge 28
Heppner 55, Irrigon 28
Reynolds 62, Prairie, Wash. 50
South Eugene 58, North Eugene 46
Southridge 69, Century 49
Abby's Holiday Classic=
Forest Grove 65, Ashland 63, 2OT
North Medford 93, South Salem 46
South Medford 68, Roseburg 27
Clarke Cochran Christmas Classic=
Wilsonville 64, Valdez, Alaska 30
Les Schwab Invitational=
Central Catholic 68, Tigard 37
Churchill 68, Gresham 63
Cleveland 85, Lake Oswego 77
David Douglas 75, Canby 68
Link Year Prep, Mo. 84, Barlow 51
Roosevelt 71, Jesuit 67
Sherwood 68, Evergreen (Seattle), Wash. 60
McMinnville Tournament=
Benson 64, Nelson 62
McMinnville 88, McKay 48
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Glide 43, Bandon 38
Oakland 71, Rogue River 38
Riverdale Winter Tournament=
Philomath 47, Riverdale 31
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Stayton 67, Valley Catholic 41
West Albany 63, Sweet Home 36
Woodburn 71, North Salem 64
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Banks 69, Henley 57
Junction City 41, Ridgeview 36
Madras 58, Mazama 49
Sisters 65, Trinity Lutheran 41
Summit Holiday Classic=
Crook County 63, Hockinson, Wash. 47
Mountain View 51, Redmond 44
Summit 71, Pendleton 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian vs. Pine Eagle, ccd.
Lost River vs. Myrtle Point, ccd.
North Lake/Paisley vs. Joseph, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crook County 33, La Grande 29
Faith Bible 71, Florence, Ariz. 24
Harrisburg 41, Oakridge 19
Heppner 40, Irrigon 21
Rogue Valley Adventist 51, Elkton 11
Silverton 56, Cascade 25
Wilsonville 49, McMinnville 34
Baker Holiday Tournament=
Baker 43, Burns 31
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Bandon 68, Glide 19
Oakland 42, Rogue River 19
Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=
Barlow 53, Beaverton 46
Central Catholic 59, Tigard 41
Clackamas 52, Benson 44
Cleveland 59, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 28
Franklin 40, Sunset 32
Grant 49, Sherwood 41
Jesuit 44, Wells 36
Lakeridge 57, Jefferson PDX 50
Mountainside 60, St. Mary's Academy 51
Newberg 48, Nelson 42
Oregon City 40, West Salem 34
Sheldon 61, Westview 46
Skyview, Wash. 41, McNary 37
Tualatin 60, Annie Wright, Wash. 37
SCTC Holiday Classic=
Stayton 37, Sweet Home 30
Sisters Holiday Shootout=
Ridgeview 58, Madras 38
Sisters Holiday Tournament=
Banks 51, Sisters 35
Junction City 44, Henley 38
Summit Holiday Tournament=
Bend 38, Hockinson, Wash. 34
Mountain View 43, Central 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian vs. Pine Eagle, ccd.
Forest Grove vs. Lake Oswego, ccd.
North Lake/Paisley vs. Joseph, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments