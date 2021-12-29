Skip to Content
Published 10:23 PM

Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Harrisburg 58, Oakridge 28

Heppner 55, Irrigon 28

Reynolds 62, Prairie, Wash. 50

South Eugene 58, North Eugene 46

Southridge 69, Century 49

Abby's Holiday Classic=

Forest Grove 65, Ashland 63, 2OT

North Medford 93, South Salem 46

South Medford 68, Roseburg 27

Clarke Cochran Christmas Classic=

Wilsonville 64, Valdez, Alaska 30

Les Schwab Invitational=

Central Catholic 68, Tigard 37

Churchill 68, Gresham 63

Cleveland 85, Lake Oswego 77

David Douglas 75, Canby 68

Link Year Prep, Mo. 84, Barlow 51

Roosevelt 71, Jesuit 67

Sherwood 68, Evergreen (Seattle), Wash. 60

McMinnville Tournament=

Benson 64, Nelson 62

McMinnville 88, McKay 48

Oakland Holiday Tournament=

Glide 43, Bandon 38

Oakland 71, Rogue River 38

Riverdale Winter Tournament=

Philomath 47, Riverdale 31

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Stayton 67, Valley Catholic 41

West Albany 63, Sweet Home 36

Woodburn 71, North Salem 64

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Banks 69, Henley 57

Junction City 41, Ridgeview 36

Madras 58, Mazama 49

Sisters 65, Trinity Lutheran 41

Summit Holiday Classic=

Crook County 63, Hockinson, Wash. 47

Mountain View 51, Redmond 44

Summit 71, Pendleton 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian vs. Pine Eagle, ccd.

Lost River vs. Myrtle Point, ccd.

North Lake/Paisley vs. Joseph, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crook County 33, La Grande 29

Faith Bible 71, Florence, Ariz. 24

Harrisburg 41, Oakridge 19

Heppner 40, Irrigon 21

Rogue Valley Adventist 51, Elkton 11

Silverton 56, Cascade 25

Wilsonville 49, McMinnville 34

Baker Holiday Tournament=

Baker 43, Burns 31

Oakland Holiday Tournament=

Bandon 68, Glide 19

Oakland 42, Rogue River 19

Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic=

Barlow 53, Beaverton 46

Central Catholic 59, Tigard 41

Clackamas 52, Benson 44

Cleveland 59, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 28

Franklin 40, Sunset 32

Grant 49, Sherwood 41

Jesuit 44, Wells 36

Lakeridge 57, Jefferson PDX 50

Mountainside 60, St. Mary's Academy 51

Newberg 48, Nelson 42

Oregon City 40, West Salem 34

Sheldon 61, Westview 46

Skyview, Wash. 41, McNary 37

Tualatin 60, Annie Wright, Wash. 37

SCTC Holiday Classic=

Stayton 37, Sweet Home 30

Sisters Holiday Shootout=

Ridgeview 58, Madras 38

Sisters Holiday Tournament=

Banks 51, Sisters 35

Junction City 44, Henley 38

Summit Holiday Tournament=

Bend 38, Hockinson, Wash. 34

Mountain View 43, Central 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian vs. Pine Eagle, ccd.

Forest Grove vs. Lake Oswego, ccd.

North Lake/Paisley vs. Joseph, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

