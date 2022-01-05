Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 61, North Marion 50

Dayton 70, Willamina 37

Kennedy 68, Gervais 37

Philomath 74, Rainier 14

Redmond 62, Bend 47

South Medford 74, Clackamas 41

South Umpqua 61, Reedsport 18

Summit 94, Crook County 43

Westside Christian 68, Blanchet Catholic 44

Yamhill-Carlton 61, Horizon Christian Tualatin 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baker vs. Pendleton, ccd.

Central Catholic vs. Sandy, ccd.

Heppner vs. Weston-McEwen, ccd.

Hillsboro vs. The Dalles, ccd.

Liberty vs. Lakeridge, ccd.

Valley Catholic vs. Cascade, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 64, North Marion 30

Barlow 50, Clackamas 44

Blanchet Catholic 42, Westside Christian 22

Cascade 57, Valley Catholic 45

Churchill 47, North Medford 15

Colton 42, Santiam 24

David Douglas 50, Gresham 30

Gervais 51, Kennedy 27

Hillsboro 41, Sunset 34

Lowell 44, Glide 12

Mountain View 56, Ridgeview 49

Philomath 62, Rainier 19

Willamette 46, Thurston 24

Willamina 49, Dayton 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milo Adventist vs. Crosspoint Christian, ccd.

Sherwood vs. Bend, ccd.

Stayton vs. Gladstone, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

