Wednesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 61, North Marion 50
Dayton 70, Willamina 37
Kennedy 68, Gervais 37
Philomath 74, Rainier 14
Redmond 62, Bend 47
South Medford 74, Clackamas 41
South Umpqua 61, Reedsport 18
Summit 94, Crook County 43
Westside Christian 68, Blanchet Catholic 44
Yamhill-Carlton 61, Horizon Christian Tualatin 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baker vs. Pendleton, ccd.
Central Catholic vs. Sandy, ccd.
Heppner vs. Weston-McEwen, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. The Dalles, ccd.
Liberty vs. Lakeridge, ccd.
Valley Catholic vs. Cascade, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 64, North Marion 30
Barlow 50, Clackamas 44
Blanchet Catholic 42, Westside Christian 22
Cascade 57, Valley Catholic 45
Churchill 47, North Medford 15
Colton 42, Santiam 24
David Douglas 50, Gresham 30
Gervais 51, Kennedy 27
Hillsboro 41, Sunset 34
Lowell 44, Glide 12
Mountain View 56, Ridgeview 49
Philomath 62, Rainier 19
Willamette 46, Thurston 24
Willamina 49, Dayton 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milo Adventist vs. Crosspoint Christian, ccd.
Sherwood vs. Bend, ccd.
Stayton vs. Gladstone, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
