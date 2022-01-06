Thursday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aloha 57, Hillsboro 46
Alsea 73, McKenzie 15
Baker 77, Fruitland, Idaho 70
Banks 64, Molalla 30
Canby 48, McMinnville 44
Catlin Gabel 44, Riverdale 28
Cottage Grove 60, Creswell 42
Crane 53, Prairie City 43
Dallas 66, West Albany 64
Eddyville 62, Crow 17
Grand View Christian 62, Life Christian 6
Illinois Valley 90, Glendale 28
Kennedy 58, Santiam 39
Lake Oswego 66, Sumner, Wash. 57
Lincoln 89, Jefferson PDX 42
Perrydale 47, Jewell 23
Ridgeview 62, Bend 41
Silverton 57, Central 18
St. Paul 41, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 13
Sunset 71, Newberg 58
Triangle Lake 54, Siletz Valley 43
Upstate, S.C. 75, Westgate Christian 63
Wells 73, Franklin 46
Western Christian High School 58, Delphian High School 32
Willamette Valley Christian 56, Southwest Christian 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Banks vs. Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts, ccd.
Brookings-Harbor vs. Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif., ccd.
Dufur vs. Open Door, ccd.
Knappa vs. Vernonia, ccd.
Lebanon vs. Crescent Valley, ccd.
McLoughlin vs. Umatilla, ccd.
Mohawk vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Nestucca, ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Taft, ccd.
Salem Academy vs. Colton, ccd.
South Eugene vs. Thurston, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 47, McKenzie 23
Beaverton 49, West Linn 20
Coquille 38, Oakland 31
Corbett 45, Sandy 34
Corvallis 63, North Salem 40
Crane 57, Prairie City 31
Crescent Valley 55, Lebanon 29
Creswell 47, Cottage Grove 43
Eddyville 59, Crow 36
Grand View Christian 32, Life Christian 18
Hillsboro 43, Aloha 21
Jefferson PDX 62, Lincoln 28
Klamath 44, Bonanza 41
Lakeview 47, Modoc, Calif. 21
Perrydale 41, Jewell 19
Riverdale 51, Catlin Gabel 20
Roosevelt 40, McDaniel 39
Salem Academy 59, Colton 34
Santiam 55, Kennedy 39
Southwest Christian 18, Willamette Valley Christian 11
St. Paul 65, C.S. Lewis 10
Wells 48, Franklin 17
West Salem 57, South Eugene 44
Westview 63, Tigard 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Astoria vs. Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad., ccd.
Knappa vs. Vernonia, ccd.
McLoughlin vs. Umatilla, ccd.
Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Nestucca, ccd.
Parkrose vs. Cleveland, ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Taft, ccd.
The Dalles vs. Columbia (White Salmon), Wash., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments