Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 69, Long Creek 11
Adrian 69, Long Creek/Ukiah 11
Baker 72, Madras 68
Bandon 57, Waldport 36
Central Linn 64, Oakridge 34
Clackamas 74, Gresham 58
Coquille 63, Reedsport 19
Country Christian 61, Damascus Christian 35
Crater 76, Springfield 51
Crosshill Christian 66, Falls City 38
De La Salle 91, Horizon Christian Tualatin 23
Eagle Point 71, North Bend 20
East Linn Christian 54, Oakland 52
Harrisburg 71, Scio 21
Henley 62, Marshfield 56
Heppner 66, Union 51
Hidden Valley 45, Siuslaw 40
Ione/Arlington 43, Condon 30
Jefferson 75, Regis 62
Jordan Valley 64, Monument/Dayville 30
Klamath 49, Junction City 28
La Grande 59, Crook County 50
Lakeview 41, Lost River 40
Marist 70, North Valley 35
Marist 74, Phoenix 60
Mazama 39, Cottage Grove 37
Monroe 62, Lowell 28
N. Clackamas Christian 67, St. Stephens Academy 43
North Lake/Paisley 46, Central Christian 27
North Marion 76, Valley Catholic 42
North Medford 74, Sherwood 55
Perrydale 43, Alsea 39
Philomath 51, Cascade, Idaho 48
Powder Valley 68, Pine Eagle 41
Prairie City 65, Four Rivers Community School 43
Riddle 46, Camas Valley 24
Riverside 38, Nyssa 35
Santiam Christian 48, Sutherlin 28
Thurston 55, McNary 37
Tillamook 40, St. Helens 37
Toledo 54, Myrtle Point 43
Wallowa 40, Elgin 11
Weiser, Idaho 51, Ontario 39
West Linn 66, Westview 44
Western Christian High School 62, Dayton 52
Westside Christian 58, Oregon Episcopal 45
Willamina 64, Amity 46
Woodburn 48, Sweet Home 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barlow vs. Central Catholic, ccd.
Bonanza vs. Mohawk, ccd.
Brookings-Harbor vs. Gold Beach, ccd.
Churchill vs. Ashland, ccd.
Hood River vs. Scappoose, ccd.
Knappa vs. Seaside, ccd.
La Salle vs. Pendleton, ccd.
Liberty vs. West Salem, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
Oregon City vs. Grants Pass, ccd.
Putnam vs. Forest Grove, ccd.
Rogue River vs. Douglas, ccd.
Sprague vs. Beaverton, ccd.
Warrenton vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 72, Madras 68
Banks 52, Yamhill-Carlton 32
Camas Valley 34, Riddle 14
Central Linn 57, Oakridge 27
Clackamas 59, Gresham 16
Crater 41, Springfield 38
Crosshill Christian 52, Falls City 18
Damascus Christian 44, Country Christian 41
Douglas 62, Rogue River 22
Forest Grove 41, Sheldon 39
Gold Beach 43, Brookings-Harbor 30
Grants Pass 53, Mountain View 39
Harrisburg 45, Scio 28
Henley 48, Siuslaw 18
Ione 40, Condon 36
Jefferson 46, Regis 37
Jordan Valley 61, Monument/Dayville 11
Junction City 64, Klamath 33
Kennewick, Wash. 70, Hermiston 69
La Grande 43, Crook County 41
Marist 39, North Valley 18
Marshfield 41, Hidden Valley 38
Marshfield 50, Phoenix 32
Monroe 38, Lowell 28
Mountainside 47, Lakeridge 34
Myrtle Point 48, Toledo 43
N. Clackamas Christian 42, St. Stephens Academy 15
North Bend 34, Eagle Point 28
North Douglas 73, Umpqua Valley Christian 25
North Lake/Paisley 34, Central Christian 14
North Marion 76, Valley Catholic 43
Nyssa 36, Riverside 17
Oakland 42, East Linn Christian 25
Oregon City 72, David Douglas 24
Pacific 36, New Hope Christian 31, OT
Philomath 41, Cascade 34
Powder Valley 68, Pine Eagle 41
Prairie City 49, Four Rivers Community School 18
Southridge 46, Glencoe 19
Sutherlin 67, Santiam Christian 50
Thurston 37, Roseburg 33
Union 42, Heppner 17
Vale 45, Irrigon 26
Wallowa 40, Elgin 11
Western Christian High School 52, Dayton 46
Willamina 57, Amity 33
Woodburn 39, Sweet Home 32
Yoncalla 24, Elkton 16
Yreka, Calif. 49, North Medford 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Perrydale, ccd.
Bonanza vs. Mohawk, ccd.
Central Catholic vs. Barlow, ccd.
Churchill vs. Ashland, ccd.
Clatskanie vs. Castle Rock, Wash., ccd.
Glide vs. La Pine, ccd.
Hood River vs. Scappoose, ccd.
Knappa vs. Seaside, ccd.
Lake Oswego vs. Century, ccd.
Liberty vs. David Douglas, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
Nelson vs. Reynolds, ccd.
Pendleton vs. La Salle, ccd.
Rainier vs. Vernonia, ccd.
St. Mary's Academy vs. Sherwood, ccd.
Tualatin vs. McMinnville, ccd.
Warrenton vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments