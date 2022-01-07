Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 69, Long Creek 11

Adrian 69, Long Creek/Ukiah 11

Baker 72, Madras 68

Bandon 57, Waldport 36

Central Linn 64, Oakridge 34

Clackamas 74, Gresham 58

Coquille 63, Reedsport 19

Country Christian 61, Damascus Christian 35

Crater 76, Springfield 51

Crosshill Christian 66, Falls City 38

De La Salle 91, Horizon Christian Tualatin 23

Eagle Point 71, North Bend 20

East Linn Christian 54, Oakland 52

Harrisburg 71, Scio 21

Henley 62, Marshfield 56

Heppner 66, Union 51

Hidden Valley 45, Siuslaw 40

Ione/Arlington 43, Condon 30

Jefferson 75, Regis 62

Jordan Valley 64, Monument/Dayville 30

Klamath 49, Junction City 28

La Grande 59, Crook County 50

Lakeview 41, Lost River 40

Marist 70, North Valley 35

Marist 74, Phoenix 60

Mazama 39, Cottage Grove 37

Monroe 62, Lowell 28

N. Clackamas Christian 67, St. Stephens Academy 43

North Lake/Paisley 46, Central Christian 27

North Marion 76, Valley Catholic 42

North Medford 74, Sherwood 55

Perrydale 43, Alsea 39

Philomath 51, Cascade, Idaho 48

Powder Valley 68, Pine Eagle 41

Prairie City 65, Four Rivers Community School 43

Riddle 46, Camas Valley 24

Riverside 38, Nyssa 35

Santiam Christian 48, Sutherlin 28

Thurston 55, McNary 37

Tillamook 40, St. Helens 37

Toledo 54, Myrtle Point 43

Wallowa 40, Elgin 11

Weiser, Idaho 51, Ontario 39

West Linn 66, Westview 44

Western Christian High School 62, Dayton 52

Westside Christian 58, Oregon Episcopal 45

Willamina 64, Amity 46

Woodburn 48, Sweet Home 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barlow vs. Central Catholic, ccd.

Bonanza vs. Mohawk, ccd.

Brookings-Harbor vs. Gold Beach, ccd.

Churchill vs. Ashland, ccd.

Hood River vs. Scappoose, ccd.

Knappa vs. Seaside, ccd.

La Salle vs. Pendleton, ccd.

Liberty vs. West Salem, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

Oregon City vs. Grants Pass, ccd.

Putnam vs. Forest Grove, ccd.

Rogue River vs. Douglas, ccd.

Sprague vs. Beaverton, ccd.

Warrenton vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 72, Madras 68

Banks 52, Yamhill-Carlton 32

Camas Valley 34, Riddle 14

Central Linn 57, Oakridge 27

Clackamas 59, Gresham 16

Crater 41, Springfield 38

Crosshill Christian 52, Falls City 18

Damascus Christian 44, Country Christian 41

Douglas 62, Rogue River 22

Forest Grove 41, Sheldon 39

Gold Beach 43, Brookings-Harbor 30

Grants Pass 53, Mountain View 39

Harrisburg 45, Scio 28

Henley 48, Siuslaw 18

Ione 40, Condon 36

Jefferson 46, Regis 37

Jordan Valley 61, Monument/Dayville 11

Junction City 64, Klamath 33

Kennewick, Wash. 70, Hermiston 69

La Grande 43, Crook County 41

Marist 39, North Valley 18

Marshfield 41, Hidden Valley 38

Marshfield 50, Phoenix 32

Monroe 38, Lowell 28

Mountainside 47, Lakeridge 34

Myrtle Point 48, Toledo 43

N. Clackamas Christian 42, St. Stephens Academy 15

North Bend 34, Eagle Point 28

North Douglas 73, Umpqua Valley Christian 25

North Lake/Paisley 34, Central Christian 14

North Marion 76, Valley Catholic 43

Nyssa 36, Riverside 17

Oakland 42, East Linn Christian 25

Oregon City 72, David Douglas 24

Pacific 36, New Hope Christian 31, OT

Philomath 41, Cascade 34

Powder Valley 68, Pine Eagle 41

Prairie City 49, Four Rivers Community School 18

Southridge 46, Glencoe 19

Sutherlin 67, Santiam Christian 50

Thurston 37, Roseburg 33

Union 42, Heppner 17

Vale 45, Irrigon 26

Wallowa 40, Elgin 11

Western Christian High School 52, Dayton 46

Willamina 57, Amity 33

Woodburn 39, Sweet Home 32

Yoncalla 24, Elkton 16

Yreka, Calif. 49, North Medford 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Perrydale, ccd.

Bonanza vs. Mohawk, ccd.

Central Catholic vs. Barlow, ccd.

Churchill vs. Ashland, ccd.

Clatskanie vs. Castle Rock, Wash., ccd.

Glide vs. La Pine, ccd.

Hood River vs. Scappoose, ccd.

Knappa vs. Seaside, ccd.

Lake Oswego vs. Century, ccd.

Liberty vs. David Douglas, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

Nelson vs. Reynolds, ccd.

Pendleton vs. La Salle, ccd.

Rainier vs. Vernonia, ccd.

St. Mary's Academy vs. Sherwood, ccd.

Tualatin vs. McMinnville, ccd.

Warrenton vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

