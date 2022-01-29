Skip to Content
Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 63, Waldport 49

Benson 73, Jefferson PDX 63

Bonanza 69, Rogue River 40

Burns 49, Umatilla 44

Central Catholic 85, Sandy 52

Central Christian 64, Gilchrist 27

Cleveland 68, Lincoln 57

Coquille 58, Reedsport 23

Cottage Grove 54, Siuslaw 37

Crescent Valley 78, Lebanon 57

Crosspoint Christian 47, North Lake/Paisley 36

De La Salle 70, Riverdale 43

East Linn Christian 64, Monroe 55

Grant 58, Franklin 36

Grant Union 55, Weston-McEwen 37

Henley 56, North Valley 28

Jordan Valley def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit

Joseph 63, Cove 34

La Salle 58, Parkrose 40

Lowell 71, Oakridge 34

Mannahouse Christian 55, Neah-Kah-Nie 21

Marshfield 52, Grants Pass 48

McLoughlin 59, Ontario 41

North Douglas 67, Days Creek 60

North Medford 64, Sheldon 49

Oakland 59, Central Linn 57

Open Door 74, Southwest Christian 9

Pine Eagle 37, Wallowa 28

Powder Valley 76, Nixyaawii 64

Prairie City 69, Four Rivers Community School 39

Rogue Valley Adventist 72, Chiloquin 41

Roosevelt 81, Wells 69

Roseburg 61, South Eugene 46

St. Paul 46, Eddyville 36

Stanfield 62, Heppner 55

Toledo 46, Myrtle Point 45

Umpqua Valley Christian 40, Yoncalla 26

Union 48, Enterprise 20

Western Christian High School 77, Sheridan 61

Willamette 67, Crater 66

Willamette Valley Christian 66, Falls City 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Condon vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

Dufur vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.

Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Echo, ccd.

Illinois Valley vs. Lost River, ccd.

Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.

Sherman vs. South Wasco County, ccd.

Westside Christian vs. Horizon Christian Tualatin, ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 42, Dayton 34

Baker 53, Vale 24

Bandon 52, Waldport 37

Benson 65, Jefferson PDX 62

Bonanza 58, Rogue River 13

Burns 43, Umatilla 29

Central Christian 47, Gilchrist 5

Cleveland 45, Lincoln 43, OT

Colton 36, Western Christian High School 24

Crane 45, Country Christian 41

Crook County 41, Pendleton 33

Crosshill Christian 62, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 17

Grant Union 38, Weston-McEwen 34

Grants Pass 53, Marshfield 25

Imbler 44, Griswold 16

Jordan Valley def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit

Joseph 31, Cove 29

La Salle 62, Parkrose 14

Lakeview 60, Glide 17

McLoughlin 70, Ontario 21

Monroe 35, East Linn Christian 21

Neah-Kah-Nie 43, Mannahouse Christian 39

North Douglas 61, Days Creek 20

North Lake/Paisley 43, Crosspoint Christian 6

Nyssa 57, Riverside 26

Oakridge 44, Lowell 25

Open Door 24, Southwest Christian 21

Pacific 31, Camas Valley 22

Prairie City 42, Four Rivers Community School 16

Riverdale 61, De La Salle 35

Rogue Valley Adventist 51, Chiloquin 20

Roseburg 61, South Eugene 46

Sandy 55, Central Catholic 48

Sheldon 51, North Medford 35

South Albany 62, Dallas 38

South Medford 45, Mountainside 41

St. Paul 61, Eddyville 42

Stanfield 54, Heppner 24

Toledo 39, Myrtle Point 37

Union 37, Enterprise 35

Valley Catholic 42, Seaside 17

Vernonia def. Knappa, forfeit

Wallowa 52, Pine Eagle 29

Wells 56, Roosevelt 26

Willamette Valley Christian 37, Falls City 5

Yoncalla 28, Umpqua Valley Christian 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Condon vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.

Dufur vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.

Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Echo, ccd.

Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.

Sherman vs. South Wasco County, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

