Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 63, Waldport 49
Benson 73, Jefferson PDX 63
Bonanza 69, Rogue River 40
Burns 49, Umatilla 44
Central Catholic 85, Sandy 52
Central Christian 64, Gilchrist 27
Cleveland 68, Lincoln 57
Coquille 58, Reedsport 23
Cottage Grove 54, Siuslaw 37
Crescent Valley 78, Lebanon 57
Crosspoint Christian 47, North Lake/Paisley 36
De La Salle 70, Riverdale 43
East Linn Christian 64, Monroe 55
Grant 58, Franklin 36
Grant Union 55, Weston-McEwen 37
Henley 56, North Valley 28
Jordan Valley def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit
Joseph 63, Cove 34
La Salle 58, Parkrose 40
Lowell 71, Oakridge 34
Mannahouse Christian 55, Neah-Kah-Nie 21
Marshfield 52, Grants Pass 48
McLoughlin 59, Ontario 41
North Douglas 67, Days Creek 60
North Medford 64, Sheldon 49
Oakland 59, Central Linn 57
Open Door 74, Southwest Christian 9
Pine Eagle 37, Wallowa 28
Powder Valley 76, Nixyaawii 64
Prairie City 69, Four Rivers Community School 39
Rogue Valley Adventist 72, Chiloquin 41
Roosevelt 81, Wells 69
Roseburg 61, South Eugene 46
St. Paul 46, Eddyville 36
Stanfield 62, Heppner 55
Toledo 46, Myrtle Point 45
Umpqua Valley Christian 40, Yoncalla 26
Union 48, Enterprise 20
Western Christian High School 77, Sheridan 61
Willamette 67, Crater 66
Willamette Valley Christian 66, Falls City 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Condon vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.
Dufur vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.
Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Echo, ccd.
Illinois Valley vs. Lost River, ccd.
Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.
Sherman vs. South Wasco County, ccd.
Westside Christian vs. Horizon Christian Tualatin, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 42, Dayton 34
Baker 53, Vale 24
Bandon 52, Waldport 37
Benson 65, Jefferson PDX 62
Bonanza 58, Rogue River 13
Burns 43, Umatilla 29
Central Christian 47, Gilchrist 5
Cleveland 45, Lincoln 43, OT
Colton 36, Western Christian High School 24
Crane 45, Country Christian 41
Crook County 41, Pendleton 33
Crosshill Christian 62, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 17
Grant Union 38, Weston-McEwen 34
Grants Pass 53, Marshfield 25
Imbler 44, Griswold 16
Jordan Valley def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit
Joseph 31, Cove 29
La Salle 62, Parkrose 14
Lakeview 60, Glide 17
McLoughlin 70, Ontario 21
Monroe 35, East Linn Christian 21
Neah-Kah-Nie 43, Mannahouse Christian 39
North Douglas 61, Days Creek 20
North Lake/Paisley 43, Crosspoint Christian 6
Nyssa 57, Riverside 26
Oakridge 44, Lowell 25
Open Door 24, Southwest Christian 21
Pacific 31, Camas Valley 22
Prairie City 42, Four Rivers Community School 16
Riverdale 61, De La Salle 35
Rogue Valley Adventist 51, Chiloquin 20
Roseburg 61, South Eugene 46
Sandy 55, Central Catholic 48
Sheldon 51, North Medford 35
South Albany 62, Dallas 38
South Medford 45, Mountainside 41
St. Paul 61, Eddyville 42
Stanfield 54, Heppner 24
Toledo 39, Myrtle Point 37
Union 37, Enterprise 35
Valley Catholic 42, Seaside 17
Vernonia def. Knappa, forfeit
Wallowa 52, Pine Eagle 29
Wells 56, Roosevelt 26
Willamette Valley Christian 37, Falls City 5
Yoncalla 28, Umpqua Valley Christian 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Condon vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.
Dufur vs. Ione/Arlington, ccd.
Horizon Christian Hood River vs. Echo, ccd.
Lyle-Wishram, Wash. vs. Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, ccd.
Sherman vs. South Wasco County, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
