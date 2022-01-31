Race on! Bend’s signature multi-sport event, the SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, returns May 14

After two years of COVID-caused cancellations: 'People just want to do it and race'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a pandemic-caused 2-year cancellation, Bend's signature multi-sport event, the SELCO Community Credit Union Pole Pedal Paddle, is returning this spring, with some changes, including an earlier date: Saturday, May 14th.

There are also small changes to the race, such as a different sprint course and finish location.

“There’s so much excitement out there!" Molly Cogswell-Kelley, events director for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, said Monday. "People just want to do it and race."

"And really what I hope, and what the organization hopes is that all the new people that moved to years in the last two years learn about the event, because they may not know about it," she said. "And we really want them to participate or at least, or maybe volunteer, but learn about what this event means to the community of Central Oregon, because it’s been around for over 40 years. ”

A new race website should be up by Wednesday. Here's the current info on the MBSEF site, including a link to registration that begins Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 2:01 a.m.

SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle – May 14, 2022

The Pole Pedal Paddle is a relay race with six legs that include alpine skiing/snowboarding, cross country skiing, biking, running, canoeing/kayaking/stand up paddle boarding and sprinting to the finish.

Complete the race by yourself or in a team/pair. Some 3,100 people participate in this multi-sport race.

The event starts with three legs at Mt. Bachelor – a short downhill ski, 8k Nordic race and 22-mile bike ride – before the 5-mile run, 1.5-mile kayak and half mile sprint legs back down in Bend. Teams, pairs, and individual participants are composed of recreational and expert athletes competing from Mt. Bachelor to Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon. The Hayden Homes Amphitheater area will host a day-long festival of various foods, music, sponsor booths and don’t forget, all the cheering and spectating of the PPP participants.

Pole Pedal Paddle supports the work and mission of the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation (MSBEF). Over 600 young athletes participate in MBSEF’s winter sports programs for junior athletes—alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, freeride skiing, and cycling training.

Our main objective is to assist junior athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals. Generations of local youth have benefitted from the positive experiences and values nurtured through MBSEF programs—sportsmanship, self-discipline, goal setting, character building, and the pursuit of healthy lifetime activities.

After a 2 year hiatus due to COVID-19, we’re thrilled to announce that the SELCO PPP will be taking place again in 2022 on Saturday, May 14th. Sign ups to begin soon. Visit https://pppbend.com (after Wednesday) for all the details. Registration opens Feb. 15 at 12:01 a.m.