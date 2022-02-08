Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 57, Crater 53

Beaverton 69, Southridge 32

Cascade 73, Stayton 65

Century 50, Forest Grove 47

Churchill 62, Springfield 54

Cottage Grove 51, Elmira 47

Country Christian 58, Grand View Christian 23

Cove 66, Elgin 25

Crane 61, Four Rivers Community School 50

Crosshill Christian 57, Jewell 24

Crosspoint Christian 55, Gilchrist 21

Delphian High School 69, Colton 39

East Linn Christian 48, Monroe 46

Estacada 50, Blanchet Catholic 41

Gervais 59, Culver 52

Hood River 75, Crook County 64

Horizon Christian Hood River 47, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 31

Jesuit 49, Westview 42

Klamath 52, North Valley 27

La Salle 67, Parkrose 42

Lake Oswego 56, Lakeridge 44

Mapleton 61, McKenzie 25

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 59, Hillsboro 53

Mountainside 56, Aloha 41

North Douglas 84, Glendale 37

North Eugene 50, North Bend 19

North Salem 62, Corvallis 54

Perrydale 76, Oregon School for Deaf 42

Philomath 71, Woodburn 41

Portland Adventist 68, Oregon Episcopal 45

Prairie City 79, Monument/Dayville 35

Prospect 57, Chiloquin 54

Putnam 36, St. Helens 24

Redmond 85, The Dalles 57

Ridgeview 55, Pendleton 45

Sherwood 69, McMinnville 33

Siletz Valley 53, Crow 36

Silverton 48, Central 36

Sisters 50, Sweet Home 25

South Wasco County def. Trout Lake, Wash., forfeit

Thurston 54, Willamette 51

Tualatin 71, Canby 66

Vale 69, Nyssa 47

Warrenton 55, Taft 34

Westside Christian 85, Horizon Christian Tualatin 31

Willamina 54, Rainier 42

Wilsonville 42, Scappoose 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sherman vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 37, Dayton 18

Baker 43, La Grande 25

Beaverton 69, Southridge 32

Cascade 52, Stayton 40

Central Christian 23, Horizon Christian Hood River 14

Central Linn 32, Oakland 26

Cottage Grove 51, Elmira 47

Country Christian 48, Grand View Christian 16

Crane 65, Four Rivers Community School 17

Crater 56, Ashland 10

Crook County 52, Hood River 37

Crosshill Christian 61, Jewell 45

Crosspoint Christian 40, Gilchrist 12

Crow 45, Siletz Valley 16

Dufur 55, Klickwood, Wash. 25

Forest Grove 57, Century 30

Gervais 52, Culver 28

Harrisburg 42, Pleasant Hill 25

Hidden Valley 58, Henley 53

Horizon Christian Hood River def. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., forfeit

Jesuit 50, Westview 40

Junction City 32, Marist 30

Lakeridge 52, Lake Oswego 21

Liberty 52, Glencoe 36

Marshfield 44, Siuslaw 12

Mazama 38, Phoenix 30

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 49, Hillsboro 35

Monroe 51, East Linn Christian 34

Mountainside 90, Aloha 18

North Bend 34, North Eugene 25

North Valley 58, Klamath 44

Nyssa 43, Vale 22

Prairie City 36, Monument/Dayville 15

Putnam 76, St. Helens 13

Redmond 49, The Dalles 37

Ridgeview 65, Pendleton 60

Riverside 37, Irrigon 24

Salem Academy 55, Western Christian High School 38

Sherman 32, Bickleton, Wash. 26

Sherwood 50, McMinnville 36

Springfield 43, Churchill 28

Trout Lake, Wash. 59, South Wasco County 28

Tualatin 44, Canby 26

Umpqua Valley Christian 64, Pacific 33

Union 61, Weston-McEwen 33

Warrenton 31, Taft 22

West Albany 67, Dallas 33

Willamette 55, Thurston 25

Willamina 54, Rainier 32

Wilsonville 54, Scappoose 22

Yamhill-Carlton 58, Scio 19

Yoncalla 44, New Hope Christian 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

