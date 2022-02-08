Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 57, Crater 53
Beaverton 69, Southridge 32
Cascade 73, Stayton 65
Century 50, Forest Grove 47
Churchill 62, Springfield 54
Cottage Grove 51, Elmira 47
Country Christian 58, Grand View Christian 23
Cove 66, Elgin 25
Crane 61, Four Rivers Community School 50
Crosshill Christian 57, Jewell 24
Crosspoint Christian 55, Gilchrist 21
Delphian High School 69, Colton 39
East Linn Christian 48, Monroe 46
Estacada 50, Blanchet Catholic 41
Gervais 59, Culver 52
Hood River 75, Crook County 64
Horizon Christian Hood River 47, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 31
Jesuit 49, Westview 42
Klamath 52, North Valley 27
La Salle 67, Parkrose 42
Lake Oswego 56, Lakeridge 44
Mapleton 61, McKenzie 25
Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 59, Hillsboro 53
Mountainside 56, Aloha 41
North Douglas 84, Glendale 37
North Eugene 50, North Bend 19
North Salem 62, Corvallis 54
Perrydale 76, Oregon School for Deaf 42
Philomath 71, Woodburn 41
Portland Adventist 68, Oregon Episcopal 45
Prairie City 79, Monument/Dayville 35
Prospect 57, Chiloquin 54
Putnam 36, St. Helens 24
Redmond 85, The Dalles 57
Ridgeview 55, Pendleton 45
Sherwood 69, McMinnville 33
Siletz Valley 53, Crow 36
Silverton 48, Central 36
Sisters 50, Sweet Home 25
South Wasco County def. Trout Lake, Wash., forfeit
Thurston 54, Willamette 51
Tualatin 71, Canby 66
Vale 69, Nyssa 47
Warrenton 55, Taft 34
Westside Christian 85, Horizon Christian Tualatin 31
Willamina 54, Rainier 42
Wilsonville 42, Scappoose 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sherman vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 37, Dayton 18
Baker 43, La Grande 25
Beaverton 69, Southridge 32
Cascade 52, Stayton 40
Central Christian 23, Horizon Christian Hood River 14
Central Linn 32, Oakland 26
Cottage Grove 51, Elmira 47
Country Christian 48, Grand View Christian 16
Crane 65, Four Rivers Community School 17
Crater 56, Ashland 10
Crook County 52, Hood River 37
Crosshill Christian 61, Jewell 45
Crosspoint Christian 40, Gilchrist 12
Crow 45, Siletz Valley 16
Dufur 55, Klickwood, Wash. 25
Forest Grove 57, Century 30
Gervais 52, Culver 28
Harrisburg 42, Pleasant Hill 25
Hidden Valley 58, Henley 53
Horizon Christian Hood River def. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., forfeit
Jesuit 50, Westview 40
Junction City 32, Marist 30
Lakeridge 52, Lake Oswego 21
Liberty 52, Glencoe 36
Marshfield 44, Siuslaw 12
Mazama 38, Phoenix 30
Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 49, Hillsboro 35
Monroe 51, East Linn Christian 34
Mountainside 90, Aloha 18
North Bend 34, North Eugene 25
North Valley 58, Klamath 44
Nyssa 43, Vale 22
Prairie City 36, Monument/Dayville 15
Putnam 76, St. Helens 13
Redmond 49, The Dalles 37
Ridgeview 65, Pendleton 60
Riverside 37, Irrigon 24
Salem Academy 55, Western Christian High School 38
Sherman 32, Bickleton, Wash. 26
Sherwood 50, McMinnville 36
Springfield 43, Churchill 28
Trout Lake, Wash. 59, South Wasco County 28
Tualatin 44, Canby 26
Umpqua Valley Christian 64, Pacific 33
Union 61, Weston-McEwen 33
Warrenton 31, Taft 22
West Albany 67, Dallas 33
Willamette 55, Thurston 25
Willamina 54, Rainier 32
Wilsonville 54, Scappoose 22
Yamhill-Carlton 58, Scio 19
Yoncalla 44, New Hope Christian 22
