Tuesday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 49, Eagle Point 38
Banks 47, Seaside 32
Bonanza 56, Glide 52
Canby 67, Lakeridge 34
Cascade 51, Newport 33
Cascade Christian 63, Brookings-Harbor 54
Central 52, North Salem 40
Central Catholic 77, Centennial 38
Churchill 85, North Bend 26
Clackamas 57, Nelson 41
Crescent Valley 63, Corvallis 47
Crook County 83, Pendleton 45
Crosshill Christian 63, Oregon School for Deaf 24
Dallas 64, South Albany 43, OT
David Douglas 82, Reynolds 54
Elkton 64, New Hope Christian 50
Four Rivers Community School 68, Long Creek/Ukiah 21
Gladstone 50, Corbett 46
Grant 73, Wells 66
Gresham 66, Sandy 55
Henley 59, Mazama 52
Imbler 58, Griswold 13
Jefferson PDX 58, McDaniel 49
Klamath 62, Hidden Valley 51
Lake Oswego 54, Oregon City 36
Lincoln 60, Franklin 43
Marist 67, Cottage Grove 55
Marshfield 69, Elmira 34
McLoughlin 49, Ontario 47
McMinnville 45, Newberg 40
North Eugene 49, Thurston 44
North Marion 63, Madras 54
Oakland 42, Monroe 32
Perrydale 46, C.S. Lewis 22
Philomath 50, Sisters 32
Pine Eagle 66, Wallowa 28
Redmond 69, Hood River 61
Roosevelt 73, Cleveland 55
Sherwood 53, Century 44
Silverton 62, West Albany 25
St. Paul 56, Livingstone 12
Stayton 60, Woodburn 36
The Dalles 58, Ridgeview 40
Tualatin 70, Tigard 64
Umatilla 45, Burns 37
Umpqua Valley Christian 61, Glendale 37
Willamette 49, Springfield 41
Willamette Valley Christian 44, Jewell 32
3A District 8=
Loser Out=
University, Wash. 88, Hermiston 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonanza 53, Glide 24
Burns 46, Vale 27
Cascade 55, Newport 33
Central 61, North Salem 27
Clackamas 52, Nelson 17
Clatskanie 49, Taft 46
Cleveland 51, Roosevelt 28
Corbett 48, Gladstone 43
Corvallis 49, Crescent Valley 43
Cottage Grove 46, Marist 43
Crook County 51, Pendleton 42
Crosspoint Christian 46, Oregon School for Deaf 19
Douglas 49, Cascade Christian 37
Eagle Point 36, Ashland 22
Echo 63, Dufur 35
Eddyville 62, Crow 46
Elgin 59, Griswold 27
Forest Grove 41, Liberty 32
Gervais 57, Riverdale 44
Illinois Valley 41, Lost River 37
Jefferson PDX 61, McDaniel 31
Jewell 22, Willamette Valley Christian 15
Joseph 43, Cove 25
Junction City 44, Siuslaw 8
Klamath 39, Hidden Valley 37
Lakeridge 64, Canby 43
Lincoln 46, Franklin 30
Mapleton 33, Alsea 21
Marshfield 40, Elmira 11
Mazama 66, Henley 65
McLoughlin 46, Ontario 13
McMinnville 33, Newberg 27
Molalla 35, Estacada 30
Nestucca 33, Neah-Kah-Nie 23
New Hope Christian 34, Days Creek 18
Oregon City 45, Lake Oswego 15
Philomath 52, Sisters 16
Phoenix 49, North Valley 37
Redmond 40, Hood River 30
Ridgeview 61, The Dalles 14
Salem Academy 45, Amity 31
Sandy 53, Gresham 25
Sherwood 48, Century 10
South Albany 54, Dallas 35
South Wasco County 49, Condon 44
Stayton 36, Woodburn 20
Thurston 56, North Eugene 34
Tigard 28, Tualatin 22
Umpqua Valley Christian 53, Camas Valley 37
Wells 55, Grant 34
West Albany 54, Silverton 49
Western Christian High School 52, Colton 51, OT
Willamette 35, Springfield 30
Yamhill-Carlton 50, Dayton 34
3A District 8=
Semifinal=
Hermiston 50, Ferris, Wash. 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
