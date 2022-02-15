Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 49, Eagle Point 38

Banks 47, Seaside 32

Bonanza 56, Glide 52

Canby 67, Lakeridge 34

Cascade 51, Newport 33

Cascade Christian 63, Brookings-Harbor 54

Central 52, North Salem 40

Central Catholic 77, Centennial 38

Churchill 85, North Bend 26

Clackamas 57, Nelson 41

Crescent Valley 63, Corvallis 47

Crook County 83, Pendleton 45

Crosshill Christian 63, Oregon School for Deaf 24

Dallas 64, South Albany 43, OT

David Douglas 82, Reynolds 54

Elkton 64, New Hope Christian 50

Four Rivers Community School 68, Long Creek/Ukiah 21

Gladstone 50, Corbett 46

Grant 73, Wells 66

Gresham 66, Sandy 55

Henley 59, Mazama 52

Imbler 58, Griswold 13

Jefferson PDX 58, McDaniel 49

Klamath 62, Hidden Valley 51

Lake Oswego 54, Oregon City 36

Lincoln 60, Franklin 43

Marist 67, Cottage Grove 55

Marshfield 69, Elmira 34

McLoughlin 49, Ontario 47

McMinnville 45, Newberg 40

North Eugene 49, Thurston 44

North Marion 63, Madras 54

Oakland 42, Monroe 32

Perrydale 46, C.S. Lewis 22

Perrydale 46, C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 22

Philomath 50, Sisters 32

Pine Eagle 66, Wallowa 28

Redmond 69, Hood River 61

Roosevelt 73, Cleveland 55

Sherwood 53, Century 44

Silverton 62, West Albany 25

St. Paul 56, Livingstone 12

Stayton 60, Woodburn 36

The Dalles 58, Ridgeview 40

Tualatin 70, Tigard 64

Umatilla 45, Burns 37

Umpqua Valley Christian 61, Glendale 37

Willamette 49, Springfield 41

Willamette Valley Christian 44, Jewell 32

3A District 8=

Loser Out=

University, Wash. 88, Hermiston 60

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonanza 53, Glide 24

Burns 46, Vale 27

Cascade 55, Newport 33

Central 61, North Salem 27

Clackamas 52, Nelson 17

Clatskanie 49, Taft 46

Cleveland 51, Roosevelt 28

Corbett 48, Gladstone 43

Corvallis 49, Crescent Valley 43

Cottage Grove 46, Marist 43

Crook County 51, Pendleton 42

Crosspoint Christian 46, Oregon School for Deaf 19

Douglas 49, Cascade Christian 37

Eagle Point 36, Ashland 22

Echo 63, Dufur 35

Eddyville 62, Crow 46

Elgin 59, Griswold 27

Forest Grove 41, Liberty 32

Gervais 57, Riverdale 44

Illinois Valley 41, Lost River 37

Jefferson PDX 61, McDaniel 31

Jewell 22, Willamette Valley Christian 15

Joseph 43, Cove 25

Junction City 44, Siuslaw 8

Klamath 39, Hidden Valley 37

Lakeridge 64, Canby 43

Lincoln 46, Franklin 30

Mapleton 33, Alsea 21

Marshfield 40, Elmira 11

Mazama 66, Henley 65

McLoughlin 46, Ontario 13

McMinnville 33, Newberg 27

Molalla 35, Estacada 30

Nestucca 33, Neah-Kah-Nie 23

New Hope Christian 34, Days Creek 18

Oregon City 45, Lake Oswego 15

Perrydale 46, C.S. Lewis 12

Philomath 52, Sisters 16

Phoenix 49, North Valley 37

Redmond 40, Hood River 30

Ridgeview 61, The Dalles 14

Salem Academy 45, Amity 31

Sandy 53, Gresham 25

Sherwood 48, Century 10

South Albany 54, Dallas 35

South Wasco County 49, Condon 44

Stayton 36, Woodburn 20

Thurston 56, North Eugene 34

Tigard 28, Tualatin 22

Umpqua Valley Christian 53, Camas Valley 37

Wells 55, Grant 34

West Albany 54, Silverton 49

Western Christian High School 52, Colton 51, OT

Willamette 35, Springfield 30

Yamhill-Carlton 50, Dayton 34

3A District 8=

Semifinal=

Hermiston 50, Ferris, Wash. 46

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

