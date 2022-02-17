Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aloha 58, Roseburg 53
Ashland 43, Springfield 32
Banks 68, Tillamook 30
Bend 57, Mountain View 49
Central Christian 44, Sherman 41
Cove 64, Pine Eagle 59
De La Salle 77, Oregon Episcopal 48
Gresham 87, Centennial 42
Henley 54, Klamath 48
Hillsboro 50, Scappoose 42
Illinois Valley 60, Glide 57
Jordan Valley 66, Huntington 37
Joseph 60, Imbler 34
La Salle 73, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 53
Lake Oswego 63, Tigard 59
Marshfield 71, Siuslaw 43
McNary 73, McKay 20
N. Clackamas Christian 51, Open Door 49
North Medford 61, Sheldon 27
Oregon City 44, Lakeridge 39
Parkrose 45, St. Helens 30
Philomath 68, Stayton 50
Prairie City 72, Four Rivers Community School 53
Seaside 63, Astoria 34
Siletz Valley 51, Alsea 33
Summit 72, Sprague 63
Trinity 43, Damascus Christian 33
Warrenton 56, Rainier 47, OT
West Linn 71, Canby 61
Willamette Valley Christian 35, St. Paul 32
Wilsonville 55, Putnam 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 51, Huntington 36
Amity 32, Yamhill-Carlton 23
Astoria 33, Seaside 23
Banks 51, Tillamook 15
Bend 40, Mountain View 30
Clatskanie 53, Rainier 52
Echo 54, Trout Lake, Wash. 53
Glide 48, Illinois Valley 45
Henley 57, Klamath 50
Hillsboro 38, Scappoose 24
Ione/Arlington 42, South Wasco County 41
Joseph 40, Imbler 28
La Grande 47, McLoughlin 34
Lakeridge 51, Oregon City 49
McNary 50, McKay 20
Nyssa 60, Burns 58
Prairie City 38, Four Rivers Community School 15
Sandy 24, Reynolds 12
Sheldon 44, North Medford 36
Springfield 72, Ashland 23
Stayton 43, Philomath 40
Summit 62, Sprague 22
Tigard 35, Lake Oswego 26
Tualatin 49, St. Mary's Academy 34
Vernonia 34, Nestucca 30
West Linn 54, Canby 28
Wilsonville 40, Putnam 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
