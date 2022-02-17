Skip to Content
Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 58, Roseburg 53

Ashland 43, Springfield 32

Banks 68, Tillamook 30

Bend 57, Mountain View 49

Central Christian 44, Sherman 41

Cove 64, Pine Eagle 59

De La Salle 77, Oregon Episcopal 48

Gresham 87, Centennial 42

Henley 54, Klamath 48

Hillsboro 50, Scappoose 42

Illinois Valley 60, Glide 57

Jordan Valley 66, Huntington 37

Joseph 60, Imbler 34

La Salle 73, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 53

Lake Oswego 63, Tigard 59

Marshfield 71, Siuslaw 43

McNary 73, McKay 20

N. Clackamas Christian 51, Open Door 49

North Medford 61, Sheldon 27

Oregon City 44, Lakeridge 39

Parkrose 45, St. Helens 30

Philomath 68, Stayton 50

Prairie City 72, Four Rivers Community School 53

Seaside 63, Astoria 34

Siletz Valley 51, Alsea 33

Summit 72, Sprague 63

Trinity 43, Damascus Christian 33

Warrenton 56, Rainier 47, OT

West Linn 71, Canby 61

Willamette Valley Christian 35, St. Paul 32

Wilsonville 55, Putnam 29

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 51, Huntington 36

Amity 32, Yamhill-Carlton 23

Astoria 33, Seaside 23

Banks 51, Tillamook 15

Bend 40, Mountain View 30

Clatskanie 53, Rainier 52

Echo 54, Trout Lake, Wash. 53

Glide 48, Illinois Valley 45

Henley 57, Klamath 50

Hillsboro 38, Scappoose 24

Ione/Arlington 42, South Wasco County 41

Joseph 40, Imbler 28

La Grande 47, McLoughlin 34

Lakeridge 51, Oregon City 49

McNary 50, McKay 20

Nyssa 60, Burns 58

Prairie City 38, Four Rivers Community School 15

Sandy 24, Reynolds 12

Sheldon 44, North Medford 36

Springfield 72, Ashland 23

Stayton 43, Philomath 40

Summit 62, Sprague 22

Tigard 35, Lake Oswego 26

Tualatin 49, St. Mary's Academy 34

Vernonia 34, Nestucca 30

West Linn 54, Canby 28

Wilsonville 40, Putnam 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

