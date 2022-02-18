Friday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 51, North Eugene 48
Barlow 59, Nelson 42
Brookings-Harbor 74, South Umpqua 64
Cascade 55, Sisters 36
Cascade Christian 72, St. Mary's 43
Central Catholic 53, David Douglas 48
Century 61, Liberty 46
Churchill 60, Thurston 36
Cleveland 70, Benson 57
Corbett 63, Madras 61
Corvallis 65, West Albany 31
Cottage Grove 50, Siuslaw 37
Crater 75, North Bend 47
Douglas 60, Sutherlin 49
Franklin 47, Jefferson PDX 43
Gladstone 43, Molalla 41
Gold Beach 33, Bandon 31
Grant 55, Roosevelt 53
Lebanon 59, South Albany 48
Marshfield 50, Junction City 35
Mazama 49, North Valley 29
Mountainside 65, Westview 49
Newport 65, Sweet Home 47
North Marion 49, Estacada 45, OT
Phoenix 58, Hidden Valley 39
Redmond 71, Crook County 55
Regis 68, East Linn Christian 45
Reynolds def. Sandy, forfeit
Riddle 57, Days Creek 48, 2OT
Ridgeview 60, Hood River 42
Sherwood 61, Forest Grove 48
Silverton 73, North Salem 55
St. Paul 41, Jewell 22
Sunset 56, Southridge 53
The Dalles 73, Pendleton 41
Wells 69, McDaniel 41
Western Christian High School 59, Salem Academy 44
Willamette 49, Eagle Point 40
BMC District Tournament=
Stanfield 59, Union 49
HDL Tournament=
Adrian 56, Jordan Valley 35
Mountain Valley League District Playoffs=
North Lake/Paisley 48, Prospect 46
Valley 10 Districts=
Trinity 41, Open Door 35
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 68, Nelson 30
Benson 69, Cleveland 38
Cascade 43, Sisters 27
Churchill 52, Thurston 28
Cottage Grove 54, Siuslaw 11
Crater 62, North Bend 23
Crook County 46, Redmond 33
Crosshill Christian 62, Jewell 26
Enterprise 31, Stanfield 30
Gladstone 55, Molalla 49
Grant 55, Roosevelt 24
Hidden Valley 53, Phoenix 37
Jesuit 43, Lincoln 29
Junction City 47, Marshfield 25
Lebanon 55, South Albany 40
Liberty 52, Century 41
Mazama 72, North Valley 42
Mead, Wash. 66, Hermiston 47
Mountainside 53, Westview 35
Newberg 46, Glencoe 41
North Douglas 73, Umpqua Valley Christian 28
North Eugene 46, Ashland 28
Oakland 39, Jefferson 35
Pendleton 55, The Dalles 31
Perrydale 33, Livingstone 26
Ridgeview 54, Hood River 17
Sherwood 48, Forest Grove 36
Silverton 53, North Salem 20
South Medford 68, Grants Pass 35
Southridge 43, Sunset 39
St. Mary's 58, Cascade Christian 48
Sutherlin 61, Douglas 36
Wells 45, McDaniel 35
Willamette 47, Eagle Point 17
Yoncalla 33, Pacific 11
HDL Tourney=
Crane 64, Adrian 32
Jordan Valley 51, Prairie City 31
Mountain Valley League District Playoffs=
Rogue Valley Adventist 31, North Lake/Paisley 27
OOL District Tournament=
Nixyaawii 66, Joseph 25
Powder Valley 39, Wallowa 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
