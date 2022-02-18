Skip to Content
Friday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 51, North Eugene 48

Barlow 59, Nelson 42

Brookings-Harbor 74, South Umpqua 64

Cascade 55, Sisters 36

Cascade Christian 72, St. Mary's 43

Central Catholic 53, David Douglas 48

Century 61, Liberty 46

Churchill 60, Thurston 36

Cleveland 70, Benson 57

Corbett 63, Madras 61

Corvallis 65, West Albany 31

Cottage Grove 50, Siuslaw 37

Crater 75, North Bend 47

Douglas 60, Sutherlin 49

Franklin 47, Jefferson PDX 43

Gladstone 43, Molalla 41

Gold Beach 33, Bandon 31

Grant 55, Roosevelt 53

Lebanon 59, South Albany 48

Marshfield 50, Junction City 35

Mazama 49, North Valley 29

Mountainside 65, Westview 49

Newport 65, Sweet Home 47

North Marion 49, Estacada 45, OT

Phoenix 58, Hidden Valley 39

Redmond 71, Crook County 55

Regis 68, East Linn Christian 45

Reynolds def. Sandy, forfeit

Riddle 57, Days Creek 48, 2OT

Ridgeview 60, Hood River 42

Sherwood 61, Forest Grove 48

Silverton 73, North Salem 55

St. Paul 41, Jewell 22

Sunset 56, Southridge 53

The Dalles 73, Pendleton 41

Wells 69, McDaniel 41

Western Christian High School 59, Salem Academy 44

Willamette 49, Eagle Point 40

BMC District Tournament=

Stanfield 59, Union 49

HDL Tournament=

Adrian 56, Jordan Valley 35

Mountain Valley League District Playoffs=

North Lake/Paisley 48, Prospect 46

Valley 10 Districts=

Trinity 41, Open Door 35

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 68, Nelson 30

Benson 69, Cleveland 38

Cascade 43, Sisters 27

Churchill 52, Thurston 28

Cottage Grove 54, Siuslaw 11

Crater 62, North Bend 23

Crook County 46, Redmond 33

Crosshill Christian 62, Jewell 26

Enterprise 31, Stanfield 30

Gladstone 55, Molalla 49

Grant 55, Roosevelt 24

Hidden Valley 53, Phoenix 37

Jesuit 43, Lincoln 29

Junction City 47, Marshfield 25

Lebanon 55, South Albany 40

Liberty 52, Century 41

Mazama 72, North Valley 42

Mead, Wash. 66, Hermiston 47

Mountainside 53, Westview 35

Newberg 46, Glencoe 41

North Douglas 73, Umpqua Valley Christian 28

North Eugene 46, Ashland 28

Oakland 39, Jefferson 35

Pendleton 55, The Dalles 31

Perrydale 33, Livingstone 26

Ridgeview 54, Hood River 17

Sherwood 48, Forest Grove 36

Silverton 53, North Salem 20

South Medford 68, Grants Pass 35

Southridge 43, Sunset 39

St. Mary's 58, Cascade Christian 48

Sutherlin 61, Douglas 36

Wells 45, McDaniel 35

Willamette 47, Eagle Point 17

Yoncalla 33, Pacific 11

HDL Tourney=

Crane 64, Adrian 32

Jordan Valley 51, Prairie City 31

Mountain Valley League District Playoffs=

Rogue Valley Adventist 31, North Lake/Paisley 27

OOL District Tournament=

Nixyaawii 66, Joseph 25

Powder Valley 39, Wallowa 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

