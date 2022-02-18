Top Army wrestlers to attend Culver girls’ wrestling tourney, visit La Pine, Ridgeview high schools

One has been an Olympic Wrestling Team member, other is Portland native

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Two wrestlers from the U.S. Army’s World-Class Athlete Program are scheduled to participate in wrestling workshops around the state, including visits to schools in Culver, La Pine and Redmond, during the upcoming Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) Wrestling Championships, Feb. 24-27.

Staff Sgt. Spenser Mango and Sgt. Jacob Mitchell will appear at various locations across the state as part of the championship events. Mango, a U.S. World Wrestling Team member from 2009-2011 and 2013-2015, and U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team member, 2008, 2012, and 2022, and Mitchell, who is a three-time All-American Wrestling Team member, will be on hand at Culver High School, in Culver for the girl’s wrestling championships on Feb. 24.

The duo will also make appearances at La Pine High School in La Pine and Ridgeview High School in Redmond, on Feb. 26, before completing their wrestling workshops at Sandy High School in Sandy on Feb. 27. The two athletes are current members of the U.S. Army.

Mango is a native of St. Louis, Missouri, and a graduate of Northern Michigan University. He joined the U.S. Army in July 2010. He serves as the Assistant Coach on the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team.

Mitchell is a native of Portland, Oregon, and graduate of Jefferson High School in Portland, and Colorado State University at Pueblo, Colo. He joined the U.S. Army in September 2016. He specializes in Men’s Greco-Roman Wrestling, and competes in the 130kg class.

The two athletes will also be discussing with school administrators and coaches various opportunities throughout the U.S. Army for up and coming athletes who would like to explore careers in the Army.

Recently, the U.S. Army raised its enlistment bonus to $50,000 for qualified individuals who sign for a six-year active duty assignment. For select occupations which are in immediate need of filling, or which are difficult to fill due to the specific qualifications required, the Army is offering career-based incentives that range from $1,000 up to $40,000.

Aside from the career-based bonuses, there are “quick ship” bonuses for those who are prepared to head to Basic Combat Training within 90 days. These incentives range from $2,000 to $9,000. As part of the Army Civilian Acquired Skills Program, foreign language skills can be worth up to $40,000 for certain career paths.

Athlete bios:

SSG Spenser Mango

Transportation

Position: Wrestling Assistant Coach

Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

High School: Christian Brothers College High School

College: Northern Michigan University

Joined Army: July 2010

MOS: 88M, Motor Transport Operator

2009-2011, 2013-2015 U.S. World Team Member

2008, 2012, 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Member

SPC Jacob Mitchell

Transportation

Sport: Wrestling

Event: Men's Greco-Roman, 3x time All-American

Weight Class: 130 kg

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

High School: Jefferson High School

College: Colorado State University at Pueblo

Joined Army: September 2016

MOS: 88K, Watercraft Operator