Monday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Churchill 68, Ashland 35

Madras 64, Gladstone 59

Roosevelt 79, McDaniel 46

Silverton 49, South Albany 43

South Medford 65, Grant 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McKay vs. Mountain View, ccd.

West Salem vs. Summit, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Churchill 55, Ashland 28

Corbett 72, Estacada 20

Gladstone 53, Madras 33

Wells 54, Roosevelt 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mountain View vs. McKay, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

