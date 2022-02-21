Monday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Churchill 68, Ashland 35
Madras 64, Gladstone 59
Roosevelt 79, McDaniel 46
Silverton 49, South Albany 43
South Medford 65, Grant 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McKay vs. Mountain View, ccd.
West Salem vs. Summit, ccd.
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Churchill 55, Ashland 28
Corbett 72, Estacada 20
Gladstone 53, Madras 33
Wells 54, Roosevelt 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mountain View vs. McKay, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
