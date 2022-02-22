20 MBSEF members to compete in Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2022 Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championship, to be held from March 6-12 in Garden Valley, Minnesota, will bring together the nation’s top cross-country skiers ages 14-20, and over a dozen Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation members will be taking part.

The last time the event was held at Theodore Wirth Park was in 2011 when now-Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins won every event in the Championship – an early indication of her historic ski career, MBSEF Financial Development and Events Director Molly Cogswell-Kelley said Tuesday.

"Join us this spring" she said, "as we watch the upcoming generation of skiers compete head-to-head in a week of sprinting and distance events, in both classic and skate ski technique, on World Cup-caliber courses."

The athletes representing the Pacific Northwest Ski Association are as follows:

U18/20 M

Derek Richardson

Zach Jayne (MBSEF)

Evan Grover (MBSEF)

Parke Chapin (MBSEF)

Cole Shockey (MBSEF)

Lars Sorom

Catcher Kemmerer

Graham Sheley

Lien Hagadorn

Carter Sheley

Alternate: Will Adams (MBSEF)

U18/20 F

Jori Grialou

Sophia Corkran (MBSEF)

Bridget Burns

Stella Scholz

Delaney Jackson

Piper Widmer (MBSEF)

Mariah Lucy

Katelyn Costello (MBSEF)

Kirsten Jarmin

Isabel Menna

Alice McKnight (Formally of MBSEF, auto qualified from National level results)

Alternate: Elle St. Clair (MBSEF)

Clair McDonald (MBSEF) also qualified but has declined due to needs of school and soccer commitments.

U16 M

Aidan Jacobus (MBSEF)

Quinten Koch

Peter Norby

Zach Shockey (MBSEF)

Silas D'Atre

Reed Wuepper (MBSEF)

Lucas Clark (MBSEF)

Peter Grover (MBSEF)

Will Mowry (MBSEF)

Alternate: Emmet Bondi

U16 F

Neve Gerard (MBSEF)

Adeline Loewen

Caroline Menna

Dashe McCabe

Lily Antoniuk

Serenity Saugen

Marta Schkrohowsky

Elise Voorhees

Piper Antoniuk

Alternate: Louisa Lamarre (MBSEF)

Coaches

Team Lead: Heidi Loewen

U18/20 M Coach: Coert Voorhees

U16 M Coach: Kelly Ryan

U18/20 F Coach: Lydia Youkey (MBSEF)

U16 F: Christie Saugen

Wax Technicians

Pete Leonard

Pierre Niess

Laura McCabe

George Bryant

Reitler Hodgert (MBSEF)

Please contact Dylan Watts at MBSEF for more information at dylan@mbsef.org, 541-388-0002.