20 MBSEF members to compete in Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 2022 Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championship, to be held from March 6-12 in Garden Valley, Minnesota, will bring together the nation’s top cross-country skiers ages 14-20, and over a dozen Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation members will be taking part.
The last time the event was held at Theodore Wirth Park was in 2011 when now-Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins won every event in the Championship – an early indication of her historic ski career, MBSEF Financial Development and Events Director Molly Cogswell-Kelley said Tuesday.
"Join us this spring" she said, "as we watch the upcoming generation of skiers compete head-to-head in a week of sprinting and distance events, in both classic and skate ski technique, on World Cup-caliber courses."
The athletes representing the Pacific Northwest Ski Association are as follows:
U18/20 M
Derek Richardson
Zach Jayne (MBSEF)
Evan Grover (MBSEF)
Parke Chapin (MBSEF)
Cole Shockey (MBSEF)
Lars Sorom
Catcher Kemmerer
Graham Sheley
Lien Hagadorn
Carter Sheley
Alternate: Will Adams (MBSEF)
U18/20 F
Jori Grialou
Sophia Corkran (MBSEF)
Bridget Burns
Stella Scholz
Delaney Jackson
Piper Widmer (MBSEF)
Mariah Lucy
Katelyn Costello (MBSEF)
Kirsten Jarmin
Isabel Menna
Alice McKnight (Formally of MBSEF, auto qualified from National level results)
Alternate: Elle St. Clair (MBSEF)
Clair McDonald (MBSEF) also qualified but has declined due to needs of school and soccer commitments.
U16 M
Aidan Jacobus (MBSEF)
Quinten Koch
Peter Norby
Zach Shockey (MBSEF)
Silas D'Atre
Reed Wuepper (MBSEF)
Lucas Clark (MBSEF)
Peter Grover (MBSEF)
Will Mowry (MBSEF)
Alternate: Emmet Bondi
U16 F
Neve Gerard (MBSEF)
Adeline Loewen
Caroline Menna
Dashe McCabe
Lily Antoniuk
Serenity Saugen
Marta Schkrohowsky
Elise Voorhees
Piper Antoniuk
Alternate: Louisa Lamarre (MBSEF)
Coaches
Team Lead: Heidi Loewen
U18/20 M Coach: Coert Voorhees
U16 M Coach: Kelly Ryan
U18/20 F Coach: Lydia Youkey (MBSEF)
U16 F: Christie Saugen
Wax Technicians
Pete Leonard
Pierre Niess
Laura McCabe
George Bryant
Reitler Hodgert (MBSEF)
Please contact Dylan Watts at MBSEF for more information at dylan@mbsef.org, 541-388-0002.
