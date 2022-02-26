Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Catholic 48, Gresham 44
North Medford 82, Roseburg 53
South Medford 76, Sheldon 36
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Play In=
Baker 61, Sisters 38
Banks 68, Phoenix 52
Stayton 69, McLoughlin 32
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Crane 73, Elkton 51
Nixyaawii 68, Ione/Arlington 54
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 3A=
First Round=
Amity 53, Rainier 30
Brookings-Harbor 41, Harrisburg 33
Burns 56, Riverdale 39
Creswell 50, Douglas 46, OT
Hermiston 53, Everett, Wash. 51
Nyssa 68, Clatskanie 41
Oregon Episcopal 65, Willamina 58, OT
Vale 45, Santiam Christian 27
Yamhill-Carlton 46, Sutherlin 42
Marshfield 42, Sweet Home 29
North Medford 54, Roseburg 18
South Medford 69, Sheldon 31
Class 2A=
First Round=
Bandon 44, Western Christian High School 34
Central Linn 55, Bonanza 23
Faith Bible 33, Colton 30
Gervais 65, Enterprise 58
Lakeview 60, Coquille 37
Stanfield 34, Vernonia 31
Union 35, Oakland 30
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Country Christian 51, Mohawk 16
Crane 63, Crow 12
Damascus Christian 46, Prairie City 37
Echo 73, Yoncalla 47
Jordan Valley 68, Trinity Lutheran 50
Nixyaawii 53, Ione/Arlington 28
Trout Lake, Wash. 37, St. Paul 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
