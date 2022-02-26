Skip to Content
Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Catholic 48, Gresham 44

North Medford 82, Roseburg 53

South Medford 76, Sheldon 36

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Play In=

Baker 61, Sisters 38

Banks 68, Phoenix 52

Stayton 69, McLoughlin 32

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Crane 73, Elkton 51

Nixyaawii 68, Ione/Arlington 54

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 3A=

First Round=

Amity 53, Rainier 30

Brookings-Harbor 41, Harrisburg 33

Burns 56, Riverdale 39

Creswell 50, Douglas 46, OT

Hermiston 53, Everett, Wash. 51

Nyssa 68, Clatskanie 41

Oregon Episcopal 65, Willamina 58, OT

Vale 45, Santiam Christian 27

Yamhill-Carlton 46, Sutherlin 42

Marshfield 42, Sweet Home 29

North Medford 54, Roseburg 18

South Medford 69, Sheldon 31

Class 2A=

First Round=

Bandon 44, Western Christian High School 34

Central Linn 55, Bonanza 23

Faith Bible 33, Colton 30

Gervais 65, Enterprise 58

Lakeview 60, Coquille 37

Stanfield 34, Vernonia 31

Union 35, Oakland 30

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Country Christian 51, Mohawk 16

Crane 63, Crow 12

Damascus Christian 46, Prairie City 37

Echo 73, Yoncalla 47

Jordan Valley 68, Trinity Lutheran 50

Nixyaawii 53, Ione/Arlington 28

Trout Lake, Wash. 37, St. Paul 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

