NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams is live Wednesday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, where it was a slow start for the Panthers, but the #1-ranked Redmond boys team got the win over Ashland, 51-37 in the opening round of the boys 5A basketball tournament. Redmond now advances to play Silverton in the semi-finals Friday afternoon. Redmond senior Garrett Osborne lead all scorers with 28 points.