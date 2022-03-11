Friday’s Oregon high school basketball playoff scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Benson 56, Jesuit 43
Lakeridge 56, West Linn 46
Semifinal=
Barlow 44, South Medford 42
Beaverton 41, Clackamas 28
Class 5A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Crook County 47, Silverton 44, OT
Willamette 57, Corvallis 27
Semifinal=
Crescent Valley 51, Ridgeview 34
Springfield 41, Putnam 34
Class 4A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Baker 50, Cascade 39
Marist 44, Mazama 34
Semifinal=
Corbett 60, Madras 36
Philomath 44, Hidden Valley 28
___
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Summit 73, Mountainside 61
Tualatin 56, West Linn 49
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Silverton 50, Redmond 36
Wilsonville 58, Churchill 41
Class 4A=
Consolation=
Philomath 67, Baker 60
Stayton 67, Marshfield 55
Semifinal=
Cascade 57, Banks 46
Junction City 43, Seaside 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments