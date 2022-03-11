Skip to Content
By
Published 10:43 PM

Friday’s Oregon high school basketball playoff scores

KTVZ file

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Benson 56, Jesuit 43

Lakeridge 56, West Linn 46

Semifinal=

Barlow 44, South Medford 42

Beaverton 41, Clackamas 28

Class 5A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Crook County 47, Silverton 44, OT

Willamette 57, Corvallis 27

Semifinal=

Crescent Valley 51, Ridgeview 34

Springfield 41, Putnam 34

Class 4A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Baker 50, Cascade 39

Marist 44, Mazama 34

Semifinal=

Corbett 60, Madras 36

Philomath 44, Hidden Valley 28

___

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Summit 73, Mountainside 61

Tualatin 56, West Linn 49

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Silverton 50, Redmond 36

Wilsonville 58, Churchill 41

Class 4A=

Consolation=

Philomath 67, Baker 60

Stayton 67, Marshfield 55

Semifinal=

Cascade 57, Banks 46

Junction City 43, Seaside 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

