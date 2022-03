The Summit Storm won their 27th straight Friday at the Chiles Center in Portland, defeating Mountainside 73-61 and moving on to Saturday's championship contest between the No. 2-seed Storm and the top-seed Tualatin Timberwolves. The 5A Redmond boys, sadly, lost 50-36 to Silverton. Jordan Williams will be live with scores and highlights at 10 and a playoffs-special Big Playback at 11!