Bend Senior High Unified basketball team wins state Special Olympics championship

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A big win for Bend Senior High School as the Unify Basketball team won the state Special Olympics championship! A team of 10, consisting of six players and four partners, secured a state championship title at the State Special Olympics Tournament, defeating Forest Grove on Saturday in Corvallis.

Not only is the Bend Unified team full of state champions, but the players are also on Team Oregon for the 2022 Special Olympics in June.

