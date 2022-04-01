Oregon High Desert Storm names Ryan Doty new general manager and head coach

Dismisses Keith Evans, who led Storm to 7-4 record in first season

BEND, Ore.-- (KTVZ) -- One game into its second indoor football season, the Oregon High Desert Storm announced on Thursday that they are taking the team "in a different direction," dismissing Keith Evans and naming Ryan Doty as new general manager and head coach.

Team officials said Doty joined the American West Football Conference team in October of 2020 and has 13 years of experience.

Doty has been a part of the Oregon football scene for the past 15 years. He was a player for the National Nineman Football League for several years before becoming co-owner of the NNFL from 2016 to 2018.

Moving on from the NNFL, Doty founded the semi-pro Central Oregon Outlaws and coached Mountain View and Ridgeview athletes in the off-season, the team said.

The Storm ended its inaugural season with a 7-4 record last August, when it lost 55-37 to the Idaho Horseman in a playoff contest.

In their season opener last Saturday, the Storm fell 51-13 to the Tri-City Rush, the defending AWFC champions. The Storm's home opener is set for Sunday vs. the Washington Elite.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee will be speaking with Doty about his new role. Her report will be coming up at 5 on KTVZ.