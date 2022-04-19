Bend sisters take home 3 podium finishes at national snowboard competition in Colo.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor athletes and sisters Tatym and Rowan Smith captured a few podiums competing against the best of the best at the United States of America Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Tatym, who is 14, won gold in ski halfpipe and took bronze in slopestyle.

And her 10-year-old sister, Rowan won silver in ski halfpipe and finished fourth in slopestyle.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will have more on the sisters tonight at 5 on NewsChannel 21.