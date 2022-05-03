Still time to register to take part in 44th annual Pole Pedal Paddle

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 44th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is Saturday, May 14th. Registration ends on Tuesday, May 10th at 11:59 p.m. So, sign up now! Just click www.pppbend.com and all the information that you need to know is there! The event this year is May 14th, 2022. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity!

The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is a multi sport event that includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running and kayaking. The race is produced and a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals.

This event is presented by SELCO and sponsored by Bend Anesthesiology Group, Hydro Flask, BigFoot Beverages, Mt. Bachelor, 10 Barrel Brewing Co., East Cascade Women’s Group, Mt. Bachelor Property Management, HWA, Backyard Media, Old Mill District, News Channel 21, Fox Central Oregon, The Source and Wholesum Media.

Please contact Molly at MBSEF for more information at molly@mbsef.org.