‘Hi, Bend!’: U.S. Cross Country Ski Team training at Mt. Bachelor this week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor is playing host to some Olympians this week.

The U.S. Cross Country Ski Team is training at the Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, fresh off announcing it's team for the upcoming FIS World Cup Season.

Reining Olympic Gold Medalist Jessie Diggins posted a photo of herself, fellow A Team member Novie McCabe, and Development Team members Sydney Palmer-Leger and Will Koch all training at Mt. Bachelor on Monday.

